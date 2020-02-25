Nebraska swim and dive captured 10th place in the Big Ten Championships over the weekend, scoring a total of 385 points.
Starting off on the first day of the meet, junior Autumn Haebig, senior Gwen Worlton, junior Izzie Murray and senior Tori Beeler earned a season-best time of 1:40.65 in the 200-yard medley but finished in 11th place.
The next relay for the Huskers was the 800-yard freestyle relay with Haebig, senior Carla Gonzalez-Garcia, senior Savannah Savitt and junior Madison Coughlen. The Huskers swam a school-record time of 7:10.77, which won the heat and resulted in a ninth place overall.
That wasn’t the only record broken by Haebig in that race, as she set a career and school record in the 200-yard freestyle. Since Haebig went first in the 800-yard freestyle relay, her time was eligible to break those records. She beat her own former school record by over a second.
The Huskers sat in 10th place at the end of the first day after just two relays.
To start the second day, Haebig and sophomore Audrey Coffey shined in the 500-yard freestyle. Haebig set a season-best time of 4:43.83 to finish eighth overall, while Coffey swam a career-best time of 4:50.52 to finish 30th overall.
Sophomore Taylor Acheson and junior Rachel Powers also set season-bests, finishing 52nd and 56th overall, respectively.
Haebig's time was good enough for an A-final qualifying spot in the finals, as well as an NCAA B-cut.
The next event was the 200-yard individual medley, where Beeler broke her own school record, finishing third place in the heat and 10th overall to secure a spot in the finals. Freshman Berkeley Livingston finished in second place in the third heat, with a new career-best time of 2:04.22.
Coughlen, also swimming in the event, finished in seventh place in the fifth heat with a time of 2:03.14.
In the next event, the 50-yard freestyle, freshman Kaitlyn Barth finished with the best preliminary time for the Huskers, earning 57th place and swimming a career-best time of 23.58.
Sophomore Sara Troyer led the Huskers in the 1-meter dive, finishing 10th overall with a score of 262.15. Troyer's score was good enough for the finals consolation round, where she placed 10th again with a score of 271.55.
In the finals, Haebig broke her own school record with a time of 4:41.83 in the 500-yard freestyle in the A-final race. Haebig placed eighth overall in the Big Ten for the event.
Beeler also broke her own school record from earlier that day in the 200-yard IM B-final, finishing 12th overall in the Big Ten with a time of 1:58.24.
Ending the finals with the 400-yard medley relay, swimmers Haebig, senior Gwen Worlton, Coughlen and Beeler, finished in 11th with a time of 3:39.01.
The Huskers remained in 10th place after the second day with a score of 158.
Murray started off the third day by capturing a C-finals spot in the 100-yard butterfly, setting a season-best time of 53.94 and finishing 18th overall.
Coughlen starred in the 400-yard IM, finishing in 12th place overall with a time of 4:14.93, which was good enough for the B-final.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Coffey swam a career-best time of 1:48.91 and finished 37th overall, while Haebig finished in 10th place in the event with a time of 1:46.28, good enough to qualify for the B-finals.
In 3-meter diving preliminaries, Troyer finished in fourth place out of 50 divers with a score of 299.50, sending her into the final round. She scored 315.40 in the finals, earning her fifth place in the Big Ten.
In finals events, Murray placed eighth in the 100-yard butterfly C-final, which was 24th overall in the Big Ten.
Coughlen raced in the 400-yard IM B-final, where she swam a new career-best time of 4:13.02. The time was good enough for second on the Husker 400-yard IM all-time list, and she placed 11th overall in the Big Ten.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Haebig won the B-final with a time of 1:44.95, finishing in ninth place in the Big Ten.
The final relay of the night was the 200-yard freestyle relay, with Beeler, Worlton, Bart and junior Jessica Pentlarge finishing in 13th with a time of 1:33.56.
Going into the final day, the Huskers had a score of 248, keeping them in 10th place.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Haebig qualified for her third NCAA B-cut and set a new career-best time of 49.30, getting her a spot in the B-final.
Beeler swam to a new career-best in the 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 2:12.19, also qualifying for an NCAA B-cut and the B-final swim.
In the 200-yard butterfly, Coughlen finished seventh in the preliminaries with a time of 1:56.65, good enough for a spot in the A-final. Murray and Berning both earned spots in the C-final.
In the 1,650-yard freestyle, Coffey swam a career-best time of 6:18.56, also finishing eighth overall in the Big Ten.
In the finals events, Haebig placed 16th overall in the 100-yard freestyle B-final with a time of 49.87, while Beeler finished 11th in the Big Ten with a time of 2:12.55 in the 200-yard breaststroke.
In the 200-yard butterfly final, Coughlen finished just outside of the top five, earning sixth place in the Big Ten with a time of 1:55.78. Coughlen also broke the school record, which she previously set at Rutgers this season.
Haebig, Beeler, Pentlarge and Coughlen finished in 11th place in the final event of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 3:21.18.
The Huskers finished the event in 10th with 385 points.
The Nebraska swim and dive team will return to the pool this weekend at Missouri.