Sophomore guard Cam Mack will transfer away from Nebraska, he announced in a Twitter post Thursday morning.
I will be transferring from nebraska and keep my eligibility for the nba draft thanks! Stay safe ⭐️💫 pic.twitter.com/GRuYi8kjUf— Cam Mack (@Camiscute2) April 2, 2020
In the post, Mack said that his decision to enter the transfer portal was due to his “family circumstances.”
Mack was a standout for the Huskers this last season, averaging 12 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He led the team in assists, also ranking third in the Big Ten.
The highlight of the JUCO transfer’s season was becoming the first player in Nebraska men’s basketball history to record a triple-double, as he had 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over Purdue in December.
In March, Mack announced that he was declaring for the 2020 NBA draft. However, he is maintaining his eligibility and has the option to come back and continue to play college basketball.
Mack is the third Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following guards Jervay Green and Dachon Burke Jr.