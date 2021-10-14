Nebraska softball junior infielder Mya Felder first came on the Huskers’ radar thanks to a tip from one of her former coaches at New Mexico State.
This season, the Nebraska softball team is led by many familiar faces, with eight of its typical starters having started many games in 2020. The new face, Felder, is featuring at first base for Nebraska, her third school in her college softball career.
Felder spent her freshman year at New Mexico State and spent her last two seasons at Oregon. After putting her name in the transfer portal this summer, Felder landed at Nebraska on July 9.
“I got a phone call from Cat Heifner, the hitting coach, alerting me that Mya Felder was in the transfer portal as a grad transfer,” Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “She knew we were looking for a hitter and thought she would fit for us.”
The Huskers were looking for a new first baseman after the departure of senior Sarah Yocum, who starred defensively at first base in 2020. Looking for someone who could add offense, while keeping up the defensive production at the position, Nebraska found a perfect match in Felder.
Felder hit .356 at Oregon in 2020, and only committed one error at first base. At New Mexico State, Felder was named Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Hitter of the Week three times and was named WAC Freshman of the Year at the end of the season.
Her plate discipline is a massive strength as well, as she finished her Oregon career with more walks and RBIs than strikeouts.
While the fit made sense from a softball perspective, Felder ultimately chose Nebraska for the educational promise that the university provided.
“What separated Nebraska was the resources. I’m a grad student now so education was my number one priority,” Felder said. “The Life Skills program and things that interest me in what I want to do with my career were available here.”
Felder is currently enrolled in the educational administration graduate studies program. After she completes her master’s degree, the plan is to remain enrolled and earn a doctorate. Felder said the opportunities Nebraska athletics gives to her in this position, such as a post-graduation scholarship available to student-athletes that can be used for internships and grad school, are vital and one of the things she enjoys most about being at the university.
Academics played an important role in Felder’s decision to enter the transfer portal in the first place, leading to her third softball team in four years. Playing on three different teams from three different conferences in three different parts of the country has had its culture shocks, but Felder credits her teammates for helping her feel right at home in Nebraska.
“It’s not like since I’ve been at three different schools it’s hard to welcome me. As soon as I got here I felt extremely welcomed,” Felder said. “From my visit, to where I am now when I moved in two months ago, I have felt nothing but inclusiveness from this team. It’s something special for sure.”
Felder has contributed early as a member of the team, starting at first base in each of the Huskers’ first four games in the fall slate. She earned her first RBI as a Husker in Nebraska’s 9-0 victory against Omaha.
Felder has two years of eligibility left at Nebraska, and after her time as an athlete is up, she plans to earn her doctorate and work in diversity, equity, and inclusion for her career, preferably in athletics. Her interest in diversity and inclusion was sparked by the nationwide social change movement in the summer of 2020 and as a response to the lack of diversity in softball.
From her own experiences with diversity and inclusion issues in softball, Felder has been inspired to be an advocate for change in her future work. Being an advocate for change is important to Felder, who hopes to help fix the issues embedded within her sport.
“It starts from when athletes are young and being able to see women of color represented and playing at a high level,” Felder said. “Representation matters. It starts at the bottom, if you can see more girls of color involved in the game when they’re young, you get to see more representation at the top.”