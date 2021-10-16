The Nebraska softball team opened up a busy weekend with a 5-3 win over South Dakota on Saturday morning at Bowlin Field.
Getting the start for the Huskers on the mound was senior pitcher Courtney Wallace. Wallace pitched four innings, yielding four hits, three earned runs, five strikeouts and one walk. Wallace would hold the Coyotes scoreless through four innings.
The starter was then replaced by senior Olivia Ferrell, spurred on by Wallace giving up three in the fifth. Ferrell closed out the game, pitching three innings while giving up two hits and no earned runs along with three strikeouts.
Both teams would go scoreless the first two innings, struggling to find any offense. The Huskers then struck first in the bottom of the third. Senior right fielder Peyton Glatter got the Huskers started in the bottom of the third with a double to right center field. Then, sophomore infielder Camyl Armendariz hit a two RBI home run to the left center field to take a 2-0 lead over the Coyotes.
The Huskers would keep the bats rolling in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a single to center field by pitcher Courtney Wallace. Later in the inning, it would be senior catcher Anni Raley who delivered an RBI single to left to extend the lead, 3-0.
But the Coyotes weren’t going away. South Dakota led off the inning with a single to center field by junior catcher Mia Kraimer. Wallace walked the next two batters, then gave up an RBI fielder's choice.
Later in the inning, sophomore right fielder Gabby Moser would hit an RBI double to center field to tie the score, 3-3. They would hold the Huskers to no runs to keep the score tied heading into the sixth.
The Huskers struck again in the bottom of the sixth. Junior first baseman Mya Felder hit a solo bomb to left field to take a one run lead over the Coyotes. The Huskers weren’t done yet. The next batter up, senior right fielder Peyton Glatter, would get walked. Later in the inning, it would be senior catcher Anni Raley once again with an RBI single to left.
Nebraska ended the game 5-3 over the Coyotes. The Huskers were led by senior catcher Anni Raley, who went three-for-three and four RBI’s. Mya Felder went one-for-three with one RBI. The Huskers as a team finished the game with 10 hits and zero errors on the day.
Leading the way for the Coyotes was Moser, who went two-for-three with one RBI. Sophomore third baseman Jaden Gaja added a one-for-one performance with one RBI. Freshman pitcher Kynlee Marquez got the start on the mound for South Dakota with 3.0 innings pitched, four hits, two earned runs and one strikeout. The Coyotes as a team would end six hits and two errors.
The Huskers are back in action tomorrow morning to close out the fall season against Colorado State with games at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at Bowlin Stadium.