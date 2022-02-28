The Nebraska softball team defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 5-3 to take the three game series 2-1 in Lawrence.
Before the series, both teams were supposed to compete in the Woo Pig Classic in Arkansas over the weekend, but inclement weather canceled the tournament.
Senior right-handed pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle for the Huskers. Ferrell went five and 1/3 innings pitched, giving up two earned runs off five hits with three strikeouts. Ferrell improves to 3-2 on the year.
Neither team could find any rhythm on offense in the first inning, and would go into the second deadlocked at zero.
Kansas struck first in the bottom of the second, with sophomore right fielder Lyric Moore getting the Jayhawks started with a triple to right center field. The next batter, sophomore designated hitter Savanna DesRochers hit an RBI single up the middle to take a 1-0 lead over the Huskers heading into the third inning.
Nebraska responded quickly with a leadoff home run in the top of the third by sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews, her seventh of the year. Andrews smashed it out beyond left field to tie things at one each in the bottom of the third.
In the top of the fifth, junior center fielder Brooke Andrews singled to the shortstop to get things started for the Huskers. Billie Andrews then sacrifice bunted towards the pitcher, advancing Brooke Andrews to second to put her in scoring position. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray capitalized with a two-run home run shot to center field and took Nebraska’s first lead of the game, 3-1.
Nebraska found its exclamation point in the top of the seventh. Billie Andrews led off the inning with a single to the shortstop. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra also singled n, advancing Billie Andrews to second.
Gray walked on the next bat up to load the bases for the Huskers. Junior first baseman Mya Felder grounded out to second base, but brought in Billie Andrews to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Huskers weren’t done yet. Ferrell, at the next at-bat, grounded out to the shortstop and brought in the runner from third to extend the Husker lead to 5-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Senior right-handed pitcher Courtney Wallace got the save for the Huskers, going 1 2/3 innings pitched to close out. Wallace allowed one earned run off of three hits. Nebraska won 5-3 over the Jayhawks.
Billie Andrews led Nebraska, going 2-3 from the plate with one home run and one RBI. Gray went 1-3 with one home run and two RBIs. Felder also added a 2-4 performance from the plate with one RBI.
Nebraska currently leads the Big Ten in team batting average at .312, runs with 79, home runs with 21 and RBIs with 71.
The Huskers improve to 8-5 on the year with their win over Kansas. Nebraska has now won five out its last six games. The Huskers are back in action at home on Friday against Wichita State. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 pm and the action can be caught on Big Ten Network plus or Huskers Radio Network.