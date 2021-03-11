Nebraska softball lost both games of its doubleheader against Michigan on Thursday in Leesburg, Florida. The Huskers fell 2-1 in eight innings in the first game after a no-hitter by Michigan senior pitcher Meghan Beaubien, and lost in a 2-0 shutout in the second game.
Beaubien got the start for Michigan, and gave up one earned run with 14 strikeouts and zero hits allowed.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell was on the mound for the Huskers in game one. Ferrell allowed one run in 7.2 innings, and allowed one hit throughout the first five frames.
Michigan got on the board first in the top of the sixth inning with a single by sophomore first baseman Julia Jimenez which scored senior second baseman Natalia Rodriguez.
The Huskers tied it up with a late rally after two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards reached first due to a walk, and stole second base. Senior infielder Cam Ybarra drove in Edwards after a ground ball error to tie the game at a run apiece.
Junior outfielder Peyton Glatter got walked on the following at bat, and freshman infielder Camyl Armendariz moved to second, pinch running for Ybarra. Freshman pitcher/utility Kaylin Kinney struck out to end the inning and after a scoreless seventh, the teams went to extras still tied 1-1.
Michigan started with senior outfielder Haley Hoogenraad on second base in the eighth inning. Hoogenraad advanced to third after a groundout by senior outfielder Thais Gonzalez, then scored on a double from junior outfielder Lexie Blair.
The Huskers were unable to answer in the bottom of the eighth, even with freshman infielder Sydney Gray advancing to third off a sacrifice bunt by senior outfielder Rylie Unzicker. A popout by Ybarra ended the game at 2-1.
Junior pitcher Alex Storako got the start for Michigan in the second game, and had a similarly dominant performance. Storako struck out 19 batters with two hits allowed.
Michigan struck first in the fifth inning. Sophomore outfielder Lexi Voss reached first base on a fielder’s choice. Freshman utility Sierra Kersten then hit a single that advanced Voss to third base, and she advanced to second on the throw to third. A single by sophomore utility Lauren Esman scored both Kersten and Voss, putting the Wolverines up 2-0.
Nebraska’s first hit came in the top of the sixth inning, with senior outfielder Rylie Unzicker singling to right field. However, Storako struck out the next two batters, preserving the Michigan lead.
In the top of the seventh inning, Ybarra reached second on an error to give the Huskers life, but Storako again struck out the next three batters to blank the Huskers, 2-0.
Nebraska and Michigan play again on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Leesburg, Florida.