The Nebraska softball team bounced back after being shut out by Illinois on Friday, winning both games of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Huskers defeated Illinois 5-4 in the first half of the doubleheader, and 10-6 in the second game.
Nebraska got its first runs of the series early in the first game. Junior left fielder Peyton Glatter hit a sacrifice fly, scoring senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker and giving Nebraska an early 1-0 lead.
The Huskers extended their lead in the bottom of the second inning. Junior catcher Anni Raley drew a walk to open the inning and advanced to third on a double by senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell. Freshman shortstop Billie Andrews doubled, scoring both Raley and Ferrell to extend the lead to 3-0, with senior second baseman Cam Ybarra making it 4-0 thereafter, driving Andrews in on a single.
Trouble started stirring for Nebraska in the top of the fourth inning. Both Ferrell and Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle were ejected from the game after Ferrell hit Illinois senior shortstop Katie Wingerter with a pitch.
The ejection stemmed from a warning given in the first inning, after Nebraska senior right fielder Tristen Edwards was hit for the third time in the series. This was Revelle’s first ejection since 1995 against Oklahoma.
“It felt surreal. I just had to take it in and go ‘this is very odd,’” Revelle said postgame. “But at the same time, we were working hard to keep our energy going for when we got back on the field.”
Junior pitcher Courtney Wallace went in for Ferrell and struggled early. Sophomore left fielder Kelly Ryono singled, advancing Wingerter’s pinch runner, sophomore infielder Miranda Gallardo, to third. Senior catcher Shelby Stauffenberg, scoring Gallardo and advancing Ryono to third. Ryono scored on a wild pitch, and the Huskers’ lead was cut to 4-2.
Illinois inched closer in the top of the sixth inning on a solo home run by sophomore third baseman Delaney Rummell, making it a 4-3 Nebraska lead.
The Huskers answered in the bottom of the sixth. Unzicker hit a single to the outfield that was mishandled by sophomore right fielder Gabi Robles, and advanced to second on the error. Andrews singled, scoring Unzicker and bringing the Husker lead to 5-3 heading into the final inning.
Illinois threatened a late rally in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with just one out. A single by Rummell scored junior first baseman Kailee Powell, putting Illinois within one run of tying the game. Ryono grounded into a fielder’s choice, and the Huskers got the force out at home plate, preventing a run. Stauffenberg grounded out to short, and the Huskers got out of the jam with a 5-4 victory.
“I was trying to throw drop balls and get the ball in the dirt,” Wallace said postgame. “I trust my defense and I knew we’d get out of the inning.”
Wallace got the win for the Huskers, improving to 6-4 on the season. She allowed two earned runs off five hits with one strikeout.
In the second half of the doubleheader, Illinois started hot. The Fighting Illini loaded the bases, and capitalized with a single by Wingerter, scoring Powell and giving them a 1-0 lead. Rummell continued the scoring surge, driving in sophomore center fielder Jaelyn Vickery with a single and reloading the bases. A bases-loaded walk scored senior catcher Bella Loya and gave Illinois a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.
Nebraska answered with a strong start of its own in the bottom of the first. Andrews hit a home run, ending Illinois junior pitcher Syndey Sickels’s 27-inning streak without giving up an earned run. Edwards walked, and would later score on a sacrifice fly by Glatter, cutting the Illinois lead to 3-2.
Illinois kept up its offensive momentum in the top of the second. Junior second baseman Avrey Steiner led the inning off with a single, and advanced to third after two sacrifice outs. A single by Loya scored Steiner, and Wingerter hit a double off the outfield wall to bring Loya home and give Illinois a 5-2 advantage.
Nebraska responded with a two-run home run by Unzicker and a solo shot by Andrews in the bottom of the second to tie the game. Sickels had only allowed three home runs in her last 62 innings, and was pulled from the game after allowing her second homer in just over an inning.
“We executed our adjustments today for Sickles that we knew we needed to make yesterday,” Revelle said. “We were working on it in the cages this morning and were able to execute more consistently”
Nebraska capitalized on another scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fourth inning, loading the bases with zero outs. Infield fly outs by Edwards and Andrews put the inning in jeopardy, but Ybarra doubled, clearing the bases and putting Nebraska in front, 8-5. A triple by Wallace scored Ybarra, and the Huskers took a commanding 9-5 lead.
The infield fly out by Edwards ended her streak of getting on base at 24 straight plate appearances, third all-time and just two behind the NCAA record.
Illinois got its last run in the top of the fifth inning on a single by Steiner, scoring Rummell and cutting the Nebraska lead to 9-6.
Nebraska answered with its final run in the bottom of the fifth — freshman infielder Camyl Armendariz scored on a throwing error. This extended the Nebraska lead to 10-6. The Huskers’ 10 runs were the most allowed by Illinois this season.
“This shows that we are up there with the good pitchers and good teams in the Big Ten,” Andrews said postgame. “We have the potential to go far this season.”
Nebraska will finish its series with Illinois tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.