Nebraska softball got back in the win column with victories over Sacramento State and California State Fullerton on day one of the Cal State Fullerton/Long Beach State Tournament in Fullerton, California.
The Huskers took on Sacramento State in the first game of the day, defeating the Hornets 10-9 on a walk-off home run by senior second baseman Cam Ybarra.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle for the Huskers. Ferrell went 2.0 innings pitched, giving up zero earned runs off one hit while also adding four strikeouts.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace went 3.2 innings pitched, giving up five earned runs off of six hits and recording three strikeouts. Sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney went 1.3 innings pitched, giving up four earned runs off of five hits with two strikeouts in the Huskers’ win.
Nebraska found its rhythm in the bottom of the second with a single to third by Kinney. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier was struck by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. Junior right fielder Peyton Glatter reached on a fielder's choice, putting runners on the corners. Glatter proceeded to steal second and Kinney stole home on the ensuing throw to second to tie things up at one going into the third inning.
In the bottom of third, sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews walked to begin the inning. Ybarra RBI doubled to right at the next at bat to take a 2-1 lead over the Hornets.
Wallace then singled up the middle to begin the bottom of the fourth inning. Andrews followed the Wallace single with a single of her own to put a runner in scoring position. Ybarra singled to left field to load the bases. Junior first baseman Mya Felder took advantage of the situation with a two-run single to left to tie things up at five going into the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Squier doubled down the left field line to get things started for the Huskers. Wallace singled to center field, advancing Squier to third. Once again, Andrews came up big for the Huskers with an RBI double to left center. At the next at bat, Ybarra hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in Wallace from third. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray followed with an RBI single to right field. The Huskers would go into the sixth innings still trailing the Hornets 9-8.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Huskers would have the final word. Wallace began the inning by reaching first on a fielding error. Ybarra then came up big for Nebraska with a walkoff two-run home run to right center field to take game one 10-9.
Nebraska was led by Ybarra who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Gray added a 2-for-2 performance with two RBIs
Nebraska took on California State Fullerton in game two on the day, defeating the TItans 3-1 in a defensive battle.
Ferrell got the start once again in game two, this time going a full seven innings pitched. She was nearly untouchable, giving up only one earned run off eight hits with six strikeouts.
In the top of the second, Kinney continued her successful day by reaching first on a fielding error by the second baseman. Squier followed it with a single up the middle. Glatter then reached first on yet another Titans’ error to load the bases.
Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell capitalized on the situation with a RBI single up the middle, reloading the bases. Sophomore right fielder Caitlynn Neal kept the momentum going from the plate, reaching on a fielder’s choice and bringing in Squier from third.
Andrews continued her hot start to the season with a single through the left side, loading the bases once again the Huskers. Ybarra grounded out to second but advanced Bredwell home to take 3-1 lead in the top of the second. Nebraska’s three-run second frame ultimately proved decisive.
Both teams would go scoreless for the remainder of the game in a hard-fought pitching battle. Nebraska defeated the Titans 3-1 in game two on the day.
Nebraska was led by Bredwell in game two, going 1-for-3 with one RBI in the win.
The Huskers improved to 13-6 on the year with the doubleheader sweep. Nebraska is back in action tomorrow against Boston University on day two of the Cal State Fullerton/Long Beach State Tournament. All action can be heard on Huskers Radio Network.