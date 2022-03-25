Nebraska opened Big Ten play on Friday afternoon with two momentous wins over No. 19 Michigan.
The Huskers traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan for a weekend series against the reigning Big Ten Champions. Home runs from four different players lifted Nebraska to 3-2 and 7-4 wins over the Wolverines. It was the first time the Huskers had ever won in Ann Arbor.
The Huskers never trailed in the first game of the day. After two scoreless innings, Nebraska got on the board in the top of the third. With one out, sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier singled up the middle for the first Husker hit of the game.
Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell followed but quickly faced an 0-2 count. She swung at the third pitch, sending it over the left field fence. The two-run blast was Bredwell’s second home run of the season and gave Nebraska a 2-0 lead.
The Huskers added another run in the top of the fourth. They started the inning strong with three straight singles to load the bases. However, a groundout and a lineout quickly deadened Nebraska’s scoring opportunity.
However, Squier earned a bases-loaded walk to score one run before Bredwell struck out to end the inning. Nebraska extended its lead to 3-0, but squandered an excellent scoring opportunity by stranding three runners on base.
The Huskers would rely on their defense for the remainder of the game. They managed just two hits and no runs in the final three innings.
Through four innings, senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell had a nearly perfect performance. She had given up just two hits and no runs before Michigan finally scored in the bottom of the fifth.
Ferrell walked freshman utility Annabelle Widra to start the inning. Two outs later, Widra scored on a single from senior utility Melina Livingston. Narrowing the Husker lead to 3-1, Michigan began its comeback attempt.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ferrell put herself in a hole. A walk, a hit batter and a Nebraska fielding error gave Michigan another run. With two runners on base, Nebraska manager Rhonda Revelle opted for a pitching change.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace came to the circle in relief of Ferrell. She quickly retired two Wolverine batters thanks in part to an incredible Squier catch in left field. She escaped the inning and Nebraska maintained its 3-2 lead.
Michigan got one hit in the bottom of the seventh, but could not score. Ferrell got the win and Wallace earned a save as the Huskers finished victorious 3-2.
In the second game of the day, Nebraska came back to win after falling down 4-0 in the first inning. The Wolverines doubled their run total of the first game in just one inning, but failed to score again for the remainder of the contest.
At first, Michigan hit nearly every Wallace pitch that came its way. A walk, four singles and multiple fortunate bounces resulted in four Michigan runs after just one inning.
Wallace settled in in the final six innings. After giving up four hits in the first inning, she allowed just two the rest of the game. She struck out four batters on her way to a victory.
The Huskers responded with a similar offensive inning in the top of the second. Junior first baseman Mya Felder started the inning with a lead-off single. Two more singles from Squier and Bredwell loaded the bases with just one out.
Felder scored on a fielder's choice to put Nebraska on the board. The Huskers narrowed the Michigan lead to 4-1, but could not score another in the second. They stranded two runners as two consecutive outs ended the inning.
The Billie Andrews show continued in the bottom of the third. The sophomore shortstop hit her Division I-leading 17th home run to lead off the inning. A no-doubt bomb into the right field bleachers jumpstarted the Nebraska offense.
Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra followed with a home run of her own to the same spot. After a pitching change, Michigan got three straight outs to end the inning. However, the damage had been done. The back-to-back Husker blasts narrowed the Wolverine lead to 4-3.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Nebraska took its first lead in the fifth. Andrews and Ybarra earned walks to start the inning. With runners on first and second, sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray hit a home run to center field. The three-run blast gave the Huskers a 6-4 lead, marking six straight runs for the team.
The Huskers scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. After singles from Wallace and Andrews, Ybarra reached on a Michigan fielding error to add to the Husker lead. The 7-4 score held as Nebraska took the victory, its second of the day over the Wolverines.
The Huskers will play the final game of their series against Michigan on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on Big Ten Plus.