The Husker softball team took on No. 15 Arizona State along with four other opponents in the Arizona State Invitational this weekend, finishing the tournament 1-4 and bringing their overall record to 9-14.
In the first game of the tournament, the Huskers took on Oregon State, falling 4-3.
The Beavers had a big first inning to take a 4-0 lead, but the Huskers turned things around defensively for the rest of the game and did not allow the Beavers to tack on another run.
Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards kept the Huskers alive, starting off with a solo home run in the first. In the fifth inning, sophomore outfielder Payton Glatter reached on a fielder’s choice and then Edwards hit her second home run of the day to bring the game within one run.
The Huskers fell short of the comeback, as they were unable to get a tying run.
Edwards’ two home runs moved her into fifth in school history for home runs.
Later that day, the Huskers looked for their first win of the tournament against Wright State but fell short again by a score of 6-4.
The Huskers took a commanding lead, leading 3-0 in the fourth inning. Edwards hit another solo home run to start the game off in the first, while junior infielders Cam Ybarra and Sarah Yocom reached in the fourth inning.
Wright State fought back, tying the game up in the top of the fifth inning at 3-3. The Huskers failed to take the lead back in the next two innings, while Wright State had another three-run inning in the seventh.
Edwards hit an RBI double to score one run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to bring Nebraska back.
In the game, Edwards became the third player in Husker history to hit at least 40 career home runs and 40 doubles, joining her sister, Taylor Edwards, and Ali Viola.
In the third game of the tournament the Huskers got their first win over Lehigh by a score of 3-2 in eight innings.
The first score of the game didn’t come until the fourth inning when Ybarra hit a double to score senior outfielder Bree Boruff from third, taking the 1-0 lead.
Lehigh responded in the sixth, scoring one run to tie up the game at 1-1.
Going into the eight inning, the Huskers were up to bat first and made the most of it, scoring two runs. Freshman infielder Brooke Andrews reached second, then junior Right-handed pitcher Olivia Ferrell reached first on a wild pitch to get Andrews to third. Ferrell got to second on a stolen base, putting both runners in scoring position. Sophomore utility Lindsey Walljasper then singled to score the eventual winning runs.
In the bottom of the inning, Lehigh scored one run, but Ferrell finished off the game with a strikeout.
In the game, Ybarra went 4-4 with three doubles, marking her third-straight game with multiple hits. Ybarra also became the first Husker to have four hits in a single game since Edwards in 2019.
The Huskers came off of a win looking for another one against No. 15 Arizona State, but fell 7-3.
The Sun Devils were the first to get on the scoreboard, but the Huskers tied the game in the fourth with Edwards getting to second on a double and scored off a single from Ferrell to make it 1-1.
The Sun Devils didn’t take long to take the lead back, as they scored another run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Huskers responded in the next inning with two runs to take a 3-2 lead. Glatter hit a leadoff single, Boruff pinch ran for her, and scored after senior infielder Samantha Owen doubled. Edwards then hit another double to score Owen.
Arizona State soon took back the lead, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 6-3. The Sun Devils also added one more in the sixth to seal the game.
The Huskers looked to end the tournament with a win, but New Mexico State had a different idea. With a 4-1 loss, the Huskers fell to 1-4 in the tournament.
The Huskers were the first to get on the board with one run in the top of the first inning off of back-to-back walks on Edwards and Ybarra to put two on before Ferrell came up and drove Edwards in.
The Huskers fell flat for the rest of the contest as New Mexico State scored four unanswered runs to win the game.
Nebraska will play its first home games of the season on Saturday, March 14, when North Dakota and Northern Colorado come to Lincoln.