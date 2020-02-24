The Huskers went 1-4 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend, moving their season record to 6-8.
In their first game, the Huskers had the tough task of facing off with No. 3 Oklahoma. The Sooners were too much for the Huskers, as they fell 10-2.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Sooners were able to capitalize with a strong start, scoring six runs on six hits.
The Huskers showed some fight in the top of the second as freshman infielder Keana Pola hit her first home run as a Husker, scoring two runs.
Next up was BYU, to which the Huskers lost in a close game 4-1.
BYU got on the scoreboard first in the second and third innings, giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead. The Huskers were able to get on the board in the fourth when senior infielder Samantha Owen and sophomore infielder Payton Huscroft each walked and junior catcher Ally Riley doubled to bring the game to 2-1.
In the seventh inning, BYU was able to take advantage of the Huskers’ errors and scored two unearned runs to make the lead 4-1. In the bottom of the inning, the Huskers got two runners into scoring position with two outs but weren’t able to complete the comeback.
Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards went 2-for-3 on the day, while junior infielder Cam Ybarra, Riley and junior outfielder Rylie Unzicker each had one hit. Freshman infielder Brooke Andrews had one stolen base as well.
The Huskers were able to capture their first win of the Classic in their next game, an 8-2 win over Cal.
In the third inning the Huskers took a 2-0 lead. Sophomore utility player Lindsey Walljapser reached first on a Cal error and sophomore outfielder Carson Fischer came out to pinch run for her. Fischer made it to second base on a wild pitch. Then, two batters later, Edwards homered to score a pair of runs.
The scoring didn’t stop there as the Huskers scored five runs in the fourth inning to bring the lead to 7-0.
The Huskers were able to hold Cal to just two runs the rest of the game to secure the eventual 8-0 win. In the game, Edwards hit her 36th career home run, putting her at sixth on Nebraska's all-time home-run list.
Coming off the win, the Huskers took on No. 2 Washington. The Huskers were unable to finish the game as a strong sixth inning powered the Huskies to a 10-2 win in six innings.
The Huskers didn't back down against Washington as Unzicker and Ybarra both doubled in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth inning the Huskies tied it up.In the fifth inning, both teams scraped across a run keeping the score tied at two.
Then, in the sixth inning, Washington showed why it is the second-ranked team in the country, scoring eight runs on six hits to end the game 10-2 due to the mercy rule.
Ybarra had an RBI and Unzicker went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk in the game.
To finish off the tournament, the Huskers took on No. 7 Florida. and Florida beat the Huskers 6-3.
The Huskers scored the first runs of the game with an eventful bottom of the first. Edwards hit a leadoff single and Unzicker bunted to advance her. Edwards ran to third base on a fly out and was able to score on a wild pitch.
Florida was able to take the lead in the third inning, scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
Then, in the fifth inning, Florida was able to score multiple runs, scoring three to lengthen the Gators’ lead.
The Huskers were able to score two runs off an Edwards two-run home run in the sixth inning, but that was not enough to take down the Gators.
Edwards went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a home run in the game, While Ybarra hit her first triple.
The Huskers are back on the field on Feb. 29, traveling to play Missouri in the Mizzou Tournament.