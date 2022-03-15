Nebraska softball lost both games of a doubleheader against San Diego on Tuesday.
The Huskers struggled offensively throughout the evening. They scored a combined two runs in both games and only managed 12 hits.
In the first game of the day, sloppy defensive play resulted in an early San Diego lead. The Husker offense provided little help, finishing with only two runs. The Toreros never trailed on their way to a 4-2 victory over Nebraska.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start for the Huskers. Coming off of an excellent performance on Sunday, Ferrell took the loss against San Diego. She allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings pitched.
In the bottom of the second, the Toreros loaded the bases thanks to a Nebraska fielding error. The Huskers managed one forced out at home before Ferrell walked a batter, scoring one run.
Another Torero run scored on a sacrifice fly from junior utility Izzy Owen. A single by freshman infielder Joecellia Roberts extended San Diego's lead to 3-0. With only two hits in the inning, the Toreros took the lead over Nebraska.
The first Nebraska scoring opportunity came in the top of the third inning. With two outs, the Huskers got consecutive singles from junior center fielder Brooke Andrews and sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews. Billie Andrews extended her hitting streak to 20 games with a blooper into left. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra stranded both runners when she grounded out to end the inning.
The Huskers finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Junior outfielder Peyton Glatter started the inning with a walk. Sophomore utility Caitlynn Neal pinch ran for Glatter. Brooke Andrews brought Neal home with a triple down the left-field line.
The Huskers narrowed the Torero lead to 3-1, but failed to score again in the fifth. Back-to-back outs ended the inning, stranding Brooke Andrews at third.
Nebraska added one more run in the top of the sixth inning. With runners on second and third, sophomore utility Kaylin Kinney hit a sacrifice fly. The Huskers got within one run 3-2, but were unable to tie the game.
San Diego responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the sixth. With a runner on third, junior outfielder Alexia Torculas hit a sacrifice fly. This extended the Toreros' lead to 4-2. That score would hold, with San Diego winning.
Junior first baseman Mya Felder led the way for the Huskers in the loss. She finished with three hits but no RBI. Brooke Andrews had a serviceable game with two hits and one RBI.
The second game of the evening provided an even less favorable result for the Huskers. San Diego shut out Nebraska and won 4-0. The Huskers had very few scoring opportunities, and failed to capitalize on the chances they got.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start and the loss for Nebraska. She pitched just five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. She was relieved in the sixth inning by sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney.
San Diego scored first in the second game of the evening. In the bottom of the second, freshman catcher Arisa Tovar hit an RBI single into center field. One run scored, giving the Toreros the early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, San Diego extended their lead to 2-0. With a runner on second, Tovar hit a single down the right-field line, her second RBI of the game.
Nebraska had its best scoring chance of the game in the top of the fifth. Neal and sophomore outfielder Abbie Squier started the inning with consecutive singles. After two groundouts, the Huskers had runners on second and third. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray was unable to bring home any runs. She struck out, ending the inning and stranding two runners.
San Diego cushioned its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, an errant Nebraska throw home scored one run. Another scored on a single by freshman utility Ashley Daugherty, extending the Torero lead to 4-0.
The Toreros held Nebraska hitless in the final two innings, completing the impressive shutout performance. San Diego won 4-0 to sweep the Huskers on the day.
The Huskers have two days off before traveling to Lawrence, Kansas for the Rock Chalk Challenge. The tournament begins Friday with a Nebraska doubleheader against Tulsa and South Dakota. The games are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and 12:30 a.m, respectively.