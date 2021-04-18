The Husker softball team defeated No. 24 Minnesota for the first time since March 29, 2015 on Sunday, winning 6-4. The win snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Golden Gophers for Nebraska.
Senior right fielder Tristen Edwards’s go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the sixth was the difference maker, giving the Huskers a late lead they would not relinquish.
The Huskers also struck first in the top of the third inning. The first three batters in the frame all got on base, earning Nebraska a great scoring opportunity. Freshman shortstop Billie Andrews hit a sacrifice fly, scoring junior catcher Anni Raley. Edwards drew a walk to again load the bases, but Minnesota avoided further damage by retiring the next two batters.
Minnesota tied the game up in the bottom of the third. Junior center fielder Natalie DenHartog hit a solo home run, knotting the game up at 1. The home run was DenHartog’s 10th of the season, the most in the Big Ten.
Nebraska answered with a home run of its own in the top of the fourth. Raley hit her first career homer with a two-run shot to left field, putting the Huskers in front 3-1. Nebraska wasn’t done scoring in the frame. Senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker doubled, putting a runner in scoring position with two outs. Unzicker scored on a single by Edwards, extending the Husker lead to 4-1.
Minnesota continued the trend of home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Freshman catcher Sarah Kinch hit a solo home run, her third of the series, cutting the Husker lead to 4-2.
The Golden Gophers kept up their rally in the bottom of the fifth. Senior second baseman MaKenna Partain hit an RBI single, scoring freshman right fielder MacKenzie Denson. The ball was mishandled in right field by Edwards, allowing Partain to reach second on the fielding error.
A single and walk loaded the bases with two outs. Sophomore second baseman Sydney Strelow battled back from a 1-2 count to draw a walk, tying the game at four. The Huskers got out of the jam when freshman left fielder Chloe Evans struck out looking to end the inning, leaving the Golden Gophers with three runners stranded.
The Huskers reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth. Andrews started the inning strong with a leadoff single, but the next two batters got out, putting the Husker scoring hopes in jeopardy.
Thankfully for the Huskers, Edwards was at the plate and got the pitch she was looking for, hitting the go-ahead home run to put the Huskers up 6-4.
Minnesota only managed one hit the rest of the game, and the Golden Gophers’ eight-game winning streak was snapped.
Junior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the win for the Huskers. Wallace allowed five hits with four earned runs and one strikeout on five innings pitched. Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got her first save of the season after pitching the final two innings.
Nebraska returns home against Wisconsin on Friday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. on BTN+.