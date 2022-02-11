The Nebraska softball team season got underway Friday, as it opened up the 2022 season with two games as a part of the University of Northern Iowa Dome Tournament.
Nebraska beat the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks 6-1 on Friday morning, and dropped a game to University of Northern Iowa in the afternoon on a walkoff infield single.
In the morning game against the Mavericks, senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle for the Huskers. Wallace pitched a complete game, going the full seven innings with six strikeouts and one earned run off of six hits and one walk.
The Huskers got started early on offense with a walk by sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews. Late in the top of the first, junior second baseman Brooke Andrews singled to center field, advancing Billie Andrews to third. Billie Andrews and Brooke Andrews would both score off of wild pitches to take a 2-0 lead going into the second.
In the top of the fourth inning, sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier got the Huskers started with a walk. Later in the inning, Billie Andrews would hit a two-run home run to right-center field to take a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the seventh inning, Billie Andrews opened the inning with a solo home run to left center, her second of the game. Later in the inning, sophomore infielder Sydney Gray reached on a throwing error by the Maverick shortstop. Junior right fielder Peyton Glatter would hit an RBI double to take a 6-0 lead over the Mavericks.
Omaha managed a run in the bottom of the frame, but it was far little too late. The Mavericks, despite out-hitting Nebraska 6-4, failed to record any timely hits and ultimately fell by five runs.
Billie Andrews, of course, led the way in Nebraska’s season-opener, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs. Glatter added a 1-for-3 performance from the plate with an RBI.
The Huskers dropped the second game of the day to the Panthers, though, in a hard-fought defensive battle.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start on the circle in game two. Ferrell went 6.1 innings pitched with seven strikeouts while allowing five hits and one earned run. It would be a back-and-forth battle for the first six innings, with both teams going scoreless heading into the seventh and final inning.
The Huskers then seemed to have the game in their grasp, striking first in the top of the seventh with a solo home run to center field by Squier to take a 1-0 lead over the Panthers. However, it didn’t last.
In the bottom of the seven inning, Northern Iowa’s junior left fielder Kameryn Shaffer would reach first on an error by Brooke Andrews. Later in the inning, freshman designated hitter Mya Dodge singled to left field, advancing Shaffer to second. Next batter up, freshman pinch hitter Addison McElarth doubled to right center field, scoring Shaffer from second and advancing Dodge to third, putting her in scoring position. Then, sophomore first baseman Daryn Lamprecht singled to third base to seal the game with a final score of 2-1.
The Huskers were led by Squier, who went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and was Nebraska’s lone run. Glatter added a 2-for-3 performance from the plate against the Panthers.
Nebraska is now 1-1 to begin the 2022 season. The Huskers are back in action in the tournament on Saturday as they will take on Iowa State at 8:00 a.m and Drake at 10:15 a.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN3 or the game can be listened to on the Husker Radio Network.