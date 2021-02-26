Nebraska softball started off the 2021 season on Friday with a pair of close games against Indiana in Leesburg, Florida. The Huskers lost the first half of the doubleheader 3-1, and won the second game 4-2.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start for the Huskers in the first game, and had a dominant performance through the opening innings. Ferrell struck out six of the first seven batters she faced, and gave up only one hit and no runs in the first three innings.
Nebraska got on the scoreboard first with senior outfielder Tristen Edwards’ solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Indiana answered in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hoosier senior outfielder Gabbi Jenkins hit a double and drove in senior infielder Grayson Radcliffe to tie the game at one. The next batter, senior catcher Bella Norton, hit an outfield single that scored Jenkins, giving Indiana a 2-1 lead.
Nebraska was unable to keep the offensive momentum from Edwards’ home run going, and only managed one hit for the rest of the game on an Edwards double in the sixth inning.
Indiana extended its lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a single by junior infielder Hannah Davis that scored Norton. In the top of the seventh, senior pitcher Emily Goodin struck out Husker sophomore infielder Keana Pola to end the game. Goodin earned the complete game victory for the Hoosiers, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts.
Junior pitcher/utility Courtney Wallace, who came in relief of Ferrell in the first game, got the start for the Huskers on the mound in game two. Wallace allowed two runs off four hits with two strikeouts in six innings in the second matchup.
Nebraska once again struck first, this time in the bottom of the second. Pola singled, advanced to second after a Wallace single and crossed home after a wild pitch to put the Huskers up 1-0.
Indiana tied the game in the top of the fourth when sophomore catcher Desiree Dufek hit a home run to centerfield. Indiana had another big hit in the fifth inning with sophomore Abby Meeks managing a leadoff triple. Senior outfielder Taylor Lambert, pinch running for Meeks, scored after a Husker error to give Indiana a 2-1 lead.
Nebraska answered quickly in the bottom of the fifth. Nebraska loaded the bases with a leadoff error by Indiana and back-to-back walks a couple of batters later. Freshman Caitlynn Neal, who came in as a pinch runner, scored the tying run after an error by the right fielder. However, the Hoosiers responded with two straight outs after that to end the inning.
Wallace held Indiana scoreless in the top of the sixth and led off the bottom of that same inning with an infield single. She then advanced to second off senior catcher Ally Riley’s sacrifice bunt, and to third after senior outfielder Rylie Unzicker was walked by freshman pitcher Macy Montgomery. Wallace and Riley’s pinch-runner, freshman infielder Camyl Armendariz, both scored on a single to centerfield by freshman Billie Andrews to put the Huskers in front 4-2.
Freshman pitcher Kaylin Kinney put away the final three outs for the Huskers, striking out Norton looking to end the game.
Nebraska will be back in action tomorrow with another doubleheader against Michigan State starting at 9 a.m. in Leesburg, Florida.