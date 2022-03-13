Husker softball concluded its weekend at the Long Beach State tournament on Sunday, splitting a doubleheader with Central Florida and Long Beach State to finish 4-1 on the weekend.
The Huskers lost to Central Florida in the first game of the day 7-3 despite a career-high 10 strikeouts from senior pitcher Courtney Wallace. Wallace pitched all seven innings, allowing seven runs off of twelve hits.
Nebraska fell into a 2-0 hole early. In the top of the first, the Knights got a walk and a pair of singles to take a 1-0 lead. A Nebraska throwing error allowed another run to score after a single from senior outfielder Denali Schappacher. After the first inning, Central Florida led 2-0. It would maintain the lead throughout.
The Knights extended their lead in the top of the second inning. Consecutive singles and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. A wild pitch from Wallace scored one run, and another scored when freshman infielder Micaela Macario stole home. With just two hits in the inning, Central Florida extended its lead to 4-0.
Nebraska finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell began the inning with a lead-off double. Bredwell then scored on a triple into center field from senior second baseman Cam Ybarra.
Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray brought Ybarra home with a double on the first pitch she faced. Gray scored on a single from junior first baseman Mya Felder. Three quick Husker runs resulted in a pitching change for Central Florida.
Senior pitcher Kama Woodall came to the circle in relief for the Knights. The scoring run for Nebraska came to a swift end as two ground-outs ended the inning. The Huskers narrowed their deficit to 4-3, but would not score again.
Central Florida added three more runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but the four early runs were enough. The Knights held Nebraska hitless for the final two innings, winning 7-3.
The Husker offense struggled, collecting just six hits. Gray finished as the only Husker with multiple hits.
The second game of the day featured a battle between Nebraska and Long Beach State. Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell started in the circle for the Huskers and pitched a shutout. In seven innings, she allowed just four hits while racking up 10 strikeouts. She earned double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season.
The first hit of the game came from Nebraska junior outfielder Brooke Andrews in the top of the third inning. Bredwell followed with another single, her second hit of the day.
Nebraska scored its first run when Andrews scored on an RBI single from sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews. The Huskers loaded the bases but stranded three runners after two fly-outs. They took a 1-0 lead, a lead that would hold for the rest of the game.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Nebraska added to its lead in the top of the fifth. Bredwell continued her productive day with a lead-off four-pitch walk. Ybarra followed with her second triple of the day, bringing Bredwell home and extending the lead to 2-0.
Gray continued the scoring with an RBI double to left-center. She scored off a Wallace single into center field. Nebraska finished the fifth with a 4-0 lead thanks to three runs in the inning.
The Huskers continued to pour on runs in the final two innings. Billie Andrews picked up her 14th home run of the year with a sixth-inning blast. Felder added another to lead off the top of the seventh inning. Billie Andrews followed with a three-RBI triple with the bases loaded. The Huskers finished the top of the seventh with a 9-0 lead.
Ferrell successfully completed the shutout in the bottom of the seventh. The Huskers cruised past Long Beach State 9-0 for their fourth victory of the weekend.
Billie Andrews led the Huskers with three hits and five RBIs. Ybarra and Wallace both finished with two hits and an RBI.
Nebraska softball has one day off before traveling to play San Diego on Tuesday. They will play a doubleheader with games scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.