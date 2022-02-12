Nebraska softball continued its weekend at the University of Northern Iowa Dome Tournament on Saturday with a pair of games.
The Huskers dropped the first game to Iowa State 7-3, but dominated Drake in the second 10-1.
The scoring started right away in the first game of the morning against Iowa State. The Cyclones went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning thanks to a ground-rule double from sophomore infielder Camille Marin. A wild pitch followed, extending their lead to 3-0.
The Huskers responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier started off the inning with a single. Squier scored two batters later off of an RBI double from junior first baseman Mya Felder. Back-to-back walks drove in another run for Nebraska, narrowing the score to 3-2. Felder then reached home on a throwing error to tie the game.
With junior pitcher Ellie Spelhaug struggling on the mound, Iowa State made a change. Junior Karlie Charles came to the circle in relief. With the bases loaded, Charles was able to escape the inning without giving up any more runs. This missed opportunity would prove costly for the Huskers.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Nebraska made a pitching change of its own. After pitching two scoreless innings, sophomore Kaylin Kinney hit a batter to load the bases. Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell relieved Kinney.
With two outs in the fourth, Iowa State senior Mikayla Ramos blew the game open. She drove a pitch from Ferrell over the center-field wall for a grand slam. This extended the Cyclones’ lead to 7-3, a score that would hold up for the remainder of the game.
Nebraska was not without opportunities to score, but left runners stranded in nearly every inning. Each team had seven hits, but the Huskers had only three runs to show for it.
The second game of the morning had a much different tune for the Huskers, featuring a masterclass performance from senior pitcher Courtney Wallace. In the circle and at the plate, Wallace led the Huskers to a dominating win over the Drake Bulldogs.
Nebraska got the scoring going early in the first inning. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews hit a lead-off single and stole second. Squier continued her impressive day with an RBI single to drive in Andrews. Sophomore infielder Sydney Gray followed with an RBI single of her own, putting Nebraska up 2-0 after the first inning.
The Huskers exploded at the top of the third inning. A lead-off double from junior second baseman Brooke Andrews started the run. Brooke Andrews scored on yet another Squier RBI thanks to a fielding error. Gray then hit a no-doubt home run to left field, extending Nebraska’s lead to 5-0.
Through four innings Wallace had allowed no hits and had struck out five batters. Along with her pitching excellence, Wallace led off the top of the fourth inning with a triple. Wallace scored on a Billie Andrews RBI single.
Drake finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning, ending Wallace’s no-hit bid, but it was too little too late for the Bulldogs. After five innings, Nebraska led 7-1.
In the top of the sixth, the Huskers piled on the runs. A ground-rule double from Gray added two more RBIs to her total. Felder added a sacrifice fly-out to extend the Nebraska lead to 10-1.
In danger of being run-ruled, Drake needed at least two runs to keep the game within eight. They were not able to do so, and the Huskers finished off a 10-1 victory. 12 hits produced a dominating Nebraska performance.
Nebraska improved to 2-2 on the weekend after avenging its loss to Iowa State. The Huskers will play their final game of the tournament on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. against South Dakota State.