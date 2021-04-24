The Husker softball team bounced back offensively in the first game of their doubleheader Saturday, defeating Wisconsin 9-4, and had a late rally fall short in the second half, losing 4-3.
In the first game, Wisconsin again got off to a hot start in the top of the first inning. With the bases loaded and nobody out, freshman center fielder Abby Herbst singled, giving Wisconsin an early 2-0 lead.
However, the Huskers avoided further trouble in the inning, forcing a double play to end the inning and keep the Badger lead at two.
Nebraska tied things up in the bottom of the second. A single by freshman left fielder Caitlynn Neal and error from Wisconsin put runners at second and third for the Huskers, creating a great scoring opportunity. The Huskers took advantage of it, with sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews doubling and driving in the two runners.
The double was one of a career-high three hits for Andrews in the game.
“I’ve been working on timing lately,” Andrews said postgame. “Knowing my rhythm and barreling it up worked in my favor today.”
Nebraska would get its first lead in the bottom of the third inning. Senior right fielder Tristen Edwards hit into a fielder’s choice, setting up a close play at the plate with freshman shortstop Billie Andrews. Andrews slid in time and beat the tag, putting the Huskers up 3-2.
Wisconsin reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth inning. A triple from freshman shortstop Peyton Banner drove in one run and gave the Badgers a great offensive boost. Banner scored on the following groundout, giving Wisconsin the 4-3 lead.
However, Nebraska sealed the game with a dominant fifth inning. The Huskers scored six runs in the frame, their second-highest run total for a single inning this season.
The Huskers quickly loaded the bases with no outs, and got their first two runs of the inning on a throwing error from freshman third baseman Skylar Sirdashney.
Subsequent singles by Brooke Andrews and freshman pitcher Kaylin Kinney drove in two more runs, extending the Husker lead to 7-4. Billie Andrews drove in both Brooke Andrews and Kinney on a single up the middle, putting Nebraska firmly in control of the game with a 9-4 lead.
“Hitting is contagious,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “It was just one of those innings where everybody feeds off each other and hitting becomes contagious.”
Kinney earned her first career win as a pitcher Saturday — her 20th birthday. Kinney struck out four batters, and allowed four hits with two earned runs over 5.2 innings.
“I focused on taking it one pitch at a time,” Kinney said. “They have a good offense, but I was able to change up my speeds on them to keep them on their toes.”
Wisconsin jumped ahead early once again in the second game. Bannon was hit by a pitch, and sophomore second baseman Fiona Girardot doubled, setting up runners on second and third.
Junior left fielder Megan Donahue gave the Badgers a 2-0 lead with the first of her four RBIs in the game, singling and plating both Bannon and Girardot.
Donahue continued her stellar day in the top of the third inning, blasting a solo home run to right field, extending the Badger lead to 3-0.
The top of the order continued their prowess for Wisconsin in the top of the fifth inning. Bannon and Girardot both got on base to start the inning, setting up an RBI single by Donahue, putting the Badgers in front 4-0.
Nebraska started a late rally in the bottom of the sixth. Senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker was hit by a pitch, and stole second to get in scoring position. A throwing error on Billie Andrews’s single scored Unzicker, giving the Huskers their first run of the game.
Edwards walked and senior second baseman Cam Ybarra singled, loading the bases. Junior utility Peyton Glatter singled in the left field corner, scoring Andrews to cut the lead to 4-2.
The Huskers got within one run on a sacrifice fly by Neal, scoring Edwards to make the score 4-3. Brooke Andrews grounded out, ending the Husker rally just short of tying the game in the sixth inning.
Kinney advanced to second base in the bottom of the seventh, but Nebraska was unable to advance her, ending the game.
Junior pitcher Maddie Schwartz got the win for the Badgers. Schwartz struck out three and allowed one earned run over seven innings.
“Her off-speed is different than most pitchers. She throws a slurve, which is a slow curve,” Revelle said. “It’s harder to hit for right-handed batters, and the lefties got all of our hits today.”
Nebraska finishes the series with Wisconsin tomorrow at 1 p.m.