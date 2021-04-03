The Husker offense had impressive performances in both games of the team's doubleheader on Saturday, winning 8-1 in the first game and losing 10-6 in the second.
In the first game, the Huskers got a big boost in the first inning, with junior left fielder Peyton Glatter hitting her first career grand slam — the first of the season for the Huskers, putting them up 4-0.
The Huskers added another run in the inning with a sacrifice fly by senior second baseman Cam Ybarra, making the lead 5-0.
Rutgers got its first and only run of the game in the bottom of the third on a single by sophomore catcher Kiersten Withstandley that scored senior first baseman Gabrielle Callaway and cut the Husker lead to 5-1.
Nebraska extended its lead in the top of the fourth. Glatter got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and scored after a double by sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews. The Huskers scored another run after senior right fielder Tristen Edwards was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ybarra grounded out to end the inning, and the Huskers ended the fourth up 7-1.
The final run for the Huskers came in the sixth inning, with a single by junior pitcher Courtney Wallace scoring Edwards, extending the lead to 8-1.
Wallace got the start for the Huskers and earned her fourth complete game victory of the season. Wallace struck out four and allowed five hits with one earned run. The victory improves her record to 5-2 on the season.
In the second half of the doubleheader, the Huskers had a chance to get another first-inning grand slam, loading the bases with two outs. Wallace drew a walk, scoring freshman shortstop Billie Andrews and giving the Huskers an early 1-0 lead. Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell grounded out and the Huskers left three runners on base to end the inning.
Rutgers answered in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run home run by senior outfielder Anyssa Iliopoulos, scoring sophomore third baseman Payton Lincavage and putting the Scarlet Knights in front 2-1.
Nebraska tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third inning on a solo home run by Edwards.
Rutgers reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the third. A single by Callaway, a walk by Iliopoulos and a single by junior catcher Katie Wingert loaded the bases with two outs in the third. A double by freshman right fielder Kayla Bock scored both Callaway and Iliopoulos, putting Rutgers in front 4-2.
The Huskers answered with a strong inning of their own in the top of the fourth. Edwards drew an intentional walk with the bases loaded, scoring senior first baseman Sarah Yocom, putting the deficit at 4-3. A double by Ybarra scored senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker and Andrews, giving the Huskers a 5-4 lead.
Rutgers tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out infield single by Withstandley, scoring Lincavage with Callaway just beating the throw to third to keep the inning alive. Wingert then hit into a fielder’s choice, Callaway was thrown out at home and the teams went into the fifth inning tied at 5.
Rutgers was in an early hole in the bottom of the fifth with its first two batters grounding out, but the Scarlet Knights battled back and got the next two batters on after a hit-by-pitch and walk. The Huskers had a chance to get out of the inning with a grounder hit directly to Andrews, but she was unable to field it, loading the bases. The error was proven costly in the next at-bat, when Callaway hit a grand slam to center field to earn a late 9-5 lead for Rutgers.
Nebraska showed life in the top of the sixth, with a Ybarra single scoring Unzicker to cut the Rutgers lead to 9-6. However, freshman utility Kaylin Kinney struck out and the Huskers were unable to get any closer.
Rutgers retook a four-run lead in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run by Bock, extending the lead to 10-6.
Sophomore pitcher Ashley Hitchcock put the final three batters away for Rutgers, securing the win and ending a five-game losing streak for the Scarlet Knights.
The Huskers will complete the series against Rutgers on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Piscataway, New Jersey.