Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Rain and wind. High around 45F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.