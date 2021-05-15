The Nebraska softball team bounced back from a 9-1 defeat in the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader, eventually winning 5-4 in a come-from-behind effort in game two.
In the first game, Northwestern continued its trend of starting out strong. For the second consecutive game, the Wildcats scored five runs in the second inning.
Junior shortstop Maeve Nelson led off the inning with a triple, her third of the season. Sophomore left fielder Angela Zedak then reached base on a walk, and stole second to set Northwestern up with two runners in scoring position.
The Wildcats took advantage, driving in both runners on a single by junior first baseman Nikki Cuchran.
A Northwestern single and walk loaded the bases, presenting an opportunity to extend the lead. Nebraska senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell walked in a run, giving Northwestern a 3-0 advantage.
The Wildcats continued to light up the scoreboard in the inning, plating two on a double by senior right fielder Morgan Newport. Junior catcher Jordyn Rudd was thrown out at home on the play to end the inning.
Nebraska started its comeback attempt in the top of the third. A two-out single by freshman shortstop Billie Andrews scored the first Husker run of the game while also loading the bases.
Unfortunately for Nebraska, Northwestern quelled the Husker rally, with a fly out by freshman left fielder Abbie Squier ending the inning, the Wildcats leading 5-1.
The Wildcats answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third. A Cuchran RBI double extended the lead to 6-1, scoring Zedak.
Cuchran scored on a walk with the bases loaded, making for Northwestern’s second walked-in run of the game.
Senior second baseman Rachel Lewis’s single drove in another Northwestern run in the bottom of the fifth, putting the Wildcats one run away from ending the game early via the run rule.
Northwestern got that run in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game on an RBI double from sophomore pitcher Sydney Supple.
In the second half of the doubleheader, Northwestern again took an early lead.
Rudd powered in the first Wildcat run with a double to right field, thenNewport continued the hot start, driving in Rudd on a single to extend the lead to 2-0. Newport looked to stretch her single to a double, but was thrown out at second after Rudd had already crossed the plate.
Senior outfielder Emma Bartz added in the next run for Northwestern as a pinch runner for Nelson in the fourth inning. Bartz stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error from the catcher. She scored after a fielding error by Nebraska, putting Northwestern up 3-0.
Nebraska found its power offensively in the top of the fifth inning. Junior right fielder Peyton Glatter led off the inning with a solo home run to center field, her fifth of the season. The homer sent instant momentum into the Husker offense, with sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews homering in the next at-bat, cutting the Northwestern lead to 3-2.
Northwestern extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth. Junior outfielder Sammy Stanley went for the steal of second, leading to Lewis heading to home from third on the throw. The throw back to the catcher was off-target, and Lewis scored, extending the lead to 4-2.
Nebraska continued its late-inning charge back in the top of the sixth. Billie Andrews led off with a single, and put herself in scoring position by advancing to second on a wild pitch. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra plated Andrews on a single, bringing Nebraska back within a run.
A wild pitch gave Nebraska a runner on third with one out in the inning, setting the Huskers up with an opportunity to tie. On a line drive by Ferrell, Nelson made the defensive play of the game, stopping a surefire RBI with a leaping catch.
After holding Northwestern to a scoreless sixth, Nebraska had another chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh.
Squier got the tying run on-base after being hit by a pitch. Nebraska continued the rally, with freshman left fielder Caitlynn Neal singling to left field.
A strikeout put the Huskers down to their final out. Billie Andrews walked on four straight pitches, loading the bases for Ybarra, with a force out at every base for Northwestern.
Ybarra fell behind 0-2 in the count, but stayed composed, hitting a two-run single to give the Huskers their first lead of the series at 5-4.
Northwestern did not get a hit in the bottom of the seventh, and the Huskers won their first game this series.
The win was Nebraska’s first when trailing after six innings since March 10, 2018.
The Huskers conclude their season tomorrow with the series finale against Northwestern at 1 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.