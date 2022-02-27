The Huskers and Jayhawks split an afternoon filled with offensive firepower. The two teams scored 28 total runs and split the games one apiece on Sunday.
Nebraska softball traveled to Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday for a three-game series. Both teams were originally scheduled to participate in the Woo Pig Classic over the weekend. However, it was canceled due to inclement weather.
Kansas dominated the first game of the afternoon 13-5. Nebraska could not control the Jayhawk hitters, and couldn’t keep up offensively.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start for the Huskers and struggled early. She was pulled after just 2 1/3 innings for allowing six runs on six hits.
Kansas got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, junior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Senior catcher Shelby Gayre hit an RBI double to right-center field, giving the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead.
The Huskers responded with a run of their own in the top of the second. Back-to-back doubles from Wallace and junior first baseman Mya Felder tied the game 1-1.
The Kansas bats continued to roll in the bottom of the second. With runners on second and third, junior shortstop Haleigh Harper hit a two-run single to right field. The Jayhawks finished the inning with three runs and a 4-1 lead.
Nebraska continued to battle back offensively in the top of the third. After two walks and a single, the Huskers had the bases loaded with two outs. Felder hit a double down the infield line, scoring two. After Felder’s third RBI of the game, Nebraska stranded two runners and trailed 3-4.
Wallace had no answer for the Jayhawks' offense. She surrendered a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to sophomore utility Savanna DesRochers. Nebraska immediately made a pitching change to sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney. Kinney finished the inning without allowing any additional runs.
Nebraska added one run in both the fourth and sixth innings thanks to singles from sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray. However, Gray could not match Kansas’ explosive offense.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Jayhawks scored four runs on five hits and two Nebraska errors. In the bottom of the sixth, Kansas added three more runs off of four hits. A 13-5 Jayhawk lead after the sixth inning ended the first game due to the run-rule.
Kansas finished the game with 16 hits, six of which were doubles. Freshman pitcher Katie Brooks got the win for the Jayhawks. She allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings.
Felder and Gray were the few bright spots for the Huskers. Gray finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Nebraska responded with a win in the second game of the afternoon.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and pitched all seven innings. She earned seven strike-outs while allowing four runs on eight hits.
Nebraska took its first lead of the day in the top of the second inning. A walk and an error put runners on first and third. Junior center fielder Brooke Andrews drove in one run on an infield single, giving the Huskers a 1-0 advantage.
With only one out in the bottom of the second, Kansas had the bases loaded. Ferrell dug herself out of the hole and Nebraska maintained the lead.
She was not so fortunate in the bottom of the third. The Jayhawks scored one run after back-to-back doubles to start the inning. With two outs, Kansas loaded the bases once again. Junior catcher Jordan Richards added two more runs with a single, taking a 3-1 lead.
The Huskers tied it up in the top of the fifth inning. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews hit a lead-off single and stole second to jump start her team. After two consecutive outs, Felder singled to center and Billie Andrews scored. Ferrell and sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier followed with singles, tying the game 3-3.
Nebraska completed the comeback with an impressive seventh inning. The Huskers loaded the bases with two outs after two walks and a Squier single. One run scored thanks to an infield error from the Jayhawks. Billie Andrews knocked in two more runs with a single into right field. Squier and Wallace crossed home plate, extending the Nebraska lead to 6-3.
Kansas got one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough. Freshman utility Olivia Bruno hit a home run, but Ferrell closed out the game.
Squier and Billie Andrews shined in the second game. Both had three hits for the Huskers on their way to a 6-4 win over Kansas.
Nebraska will face the Jayhawks once more on Monday afternoon. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.