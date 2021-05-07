Iowa senior pitcher Allison Doocy’s dominant performance was the difference in the Hawkeyes’ 1-0 victory on Friday over the Husker softball team.
Doocy, the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, shut down the Huskers offensively. She allowed only one hit in the complete-game shutout and struck out six batters.
Nebraska senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell also had a dominant performance, despite the loss. Ferrell struck out three batters in six innings pitched, and allowed only one earned run off six hits.
Nebraska’s defense ended Iowa’s early scoring opportunity in the bottom of the first. With runners on first and second with one out, Iowa sophomore infielder Kalena Burns flied out to Nebraska freshman center fielder Caitlynn Neal. Neal then fired the ball to third base, beating Iowa freshman center fielder Brylee Klosterman to the bag and completing the double play to end the inning.
Iowa struck first in the bottom of the third inning. Senior second baseman Aralee Bogar hung tough in the batter's box, hitting the ball into deep right field on the eighth pitch of the at-bat.
Bogar headed for third, looking for a triple, but the cutoff throw beat her to the base. Unfortunately for Nebraska, the ball came out of sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews’ glove during the tag, and Bogar was safe at third with a triple.
Iowa wasted no time driving in Bogar for the game-winning run. Klosterman hit a stand-up triple to right field, giving Iowa the 1-0 lead.
Ferrell got the next two batters out, avoiding further damage for the Huskers.
The Huskers got their first base runner of the game in the top of the fourth. Freshman utility Kaylin Kinney reached on a fielding error by freshman shortstop Grace Barns with two outs. Nebraska was unable to advance Kinney afterwards, popping out to end the frame.
Nebraska broke up Doocy’s no-hitter attempt in the top of the sixth on a single by Neal. Freshman shortstop Billie Andrews walked in the next at-bat, giving Nebraska its best scoring opportunity yet.
However, Doocy got out of the jam when senior second baseman Cam Ybarra grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Another chance to tie the game would come in the top of the seventh inning. Kinney walked to lead off the inning, and advanced to second off a sacrifice bunt. Kinney was Nebraska’s second runner in scoring position for the game.
The final two batters flew out, securing the win for the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s victory improves the Hawkeyes to 21-16, breaking a tie with Nebraska for fifth place in the Big Ten. The win is also the most recent in a 5-game winning streak for Iowa.
Nebraska looks to bounce back with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.