Despite going down 3-0 in the second inning, Nebraska softball opened up at home against Wichita State with a 10-4 win over the Shockers.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle for the Huskers. Ferrell went seven innings pitched, gave up three earned runs off of seven hits and managed seven strikeouts.
“I was really proud of our team,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “It really started with Liv in the circle because she gave up a couple of home runs and stayed the course, staying very business-like. That was a really gritty effort on the mound tonight.”
In the bottom of the first, sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray started the Huskers off with a single to middle field with two outs. Junior first baseman Mya Felder was struck by a pitch in the ensuing at-bat, putting Gray in scoring position. The Huskers were unable to capitalize and would go into the second inning deadlocked at zero.
Wichita State sophomore left fielder Lauren Lucas got the Shockers started right away in the top of the second with a lead-off home run to left field to take a 1-0. Freshman catcher Lainee Brown kept the bats rolling with a double down the right field line. The Shockers weren’t done yet, as junior shortstop Sydney McKinney hit a two-run home run to right field to extend their lead to 3-0 over heading into the bottom of the second.
The Shockers kept the momentum rolling in the top of third. Junior second baseman Zoe Jones started the inning out by reaching first on an error by sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews. sophomore left fielder Lauren Lucas then reached base with a walk. Freshman third baseman Krystin Nelson hit an RBI-single to center field to extend Wichita State’s lead to 4-0 going into the bottom of the third.
Nebraska started out the bottom of third with walks by freshman catcher Ava Bredwell and Andrews. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra came up with a desperately needed RBI double to left center field to cut into the Shockers’ lead. Then, Andrews advanced home on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to just two heading to the top of the fourth.
Senior right fielder Payton Glatter started the Huskers with a walk in the bottom of fifth. Bredwell followed the Glatter walk by reaching first on error. Andrews then reached second on an error by the third baseman, bringing in Glatter to cut the Shockers’ lead down to just one. Ybarra took advantage of the situation with a two-RBI single to give the Huskers a 5-4 lead heading into the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Nebraska kept the momentum going on offense. Junior center fielder Brooke Andrews started the inning off with a solo home-run to center field to extend their lead to 6-4. Glatter walked at the next at bat, then Bredwell singled and reached second on an error by the shortstop. Billie Andrews continued the hot streak from the plate with a three-run home run over the left scoreboard, her eighth on the year, to extend their lead over the Shockers to 9-4.
Ybarra continued to have a great game from the plate with a double. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier put the exclamation on the inning with an RBI single to center field to extend the lead to 10-4 heading into the final inning of the contest.
Nebraska went on to defeat Wichita State, 10-4 in their home opener.
Bille Andrews led the Huskers going 1-for-3 with three RBIs and one home run. Billie Andrews currently leads the Big Ten in home runs with 8 and as a team, Nebraska leads the Big Ten in home runs, RBIs, runs, and batting average.
“It can go to show the work that I’ve put in the offseason,” Bille Andrews said postgame. “We’ve been working hard on our executions and it’s coming through and starting to show on our stats.”
Ybarra also had a great offensive performance, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Brooke Andrews added a 1-3 performance with one RBI.
“I think we just shared information with each other, like what kind of pitches we were getting, what kind of speed we were getting,” Ybarra said postgame. “It lifted our offense and gave us more confidence.”
Nebraska improved to 9-5 on the year and are back in action tomorrow at home against Wichita State at 2:30 p.m. and South Dakota State at 5:00 pm. All of the action can be heard on Huskers Radio Network or seen on Big Ten Plus.