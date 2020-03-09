Husker senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was named Co-Big Ten Player of the week for her performance in the Arizona State Invitational this past weekend. This is Edwards’ second time winning the award this season.
In the invitational, Edwards hit 8-for-16 (.500) with three doubles and three home runs, slugging 1.250 in five games. She was responsible for six of the team's 14 RBIs and five of the team's 14 runs. She had multiple hits in the first four games, which helped her extend her on-base streak to 15 games.
Edwards' three home runs brought her career total to 42, good for fifth in school history. Another rise in the charts was because of her six extra-base hits, bringing her career total to 85, ranking her fourth in school history. She also had six RBIs to bring her career total to 140, which is the eighth-most in school history. Edwards now has 42 career doubles and 42 career homers, a feat which has only been accomplished by two Huskers ever, multiple-time All-Americans Taylor Edwards and Ali Viola.
This is Edwards’ fifth time being named Big Ten Player of the Week in her career. Next up for the Huskers will be their home opener against North Dakota on March 14.