Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, Minnesota senior second baseman MaKenna Partain drove in the tying run on a ground ball single to right field.
The throw by Nebraska senior right fielder Tristen Edwards missed the cutoff and hit Partain, who was standing at first base, in the foot, causing the ball to roll out of play. This mistake allowed another runner to score and gave No. 24 Minnesota the 8-7 win.
Minnesota struck first in the bottom of the third inning. Freshman catcher Sara Kinch smacked a solo home run, giving the Golden Gophers a 1-0 lead. Defensive errors from Nebraska caused further damage in the inning.
Off-target throws by freshman shortstop Billie Andrews and sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews allowed runners to stretch infield singles to extra bases. Minnesota took advantage of this, clearing the bases on a triple by junior center fielder Natalie DenHartog to go up 3-0.
Nebraska answered in the top of the fourth inning. Junior pitcher Courtney Wallace started the inning strong with a leadoff double. Junior left fielder Peyton Glatter took advantage of the outfield shift to the left by hitting a single through the gap in centerfield, scoring Wallace to cut the Minnesota lead to 3-1.
Wallace and the Huskers were in trouble early in the bottom of the fourth as Minnesota loaded the bases with just one out. Freshman utility Chloe Evans scored on a passed ball, but Wallace shut down Minnesota’s scoring opportunity for the rest of the inning, retiring the next two batters and keeping the Golden Gopher lead at 4-1.
The Huskers had one of their best offensive innings of the season in the top of the fifth. They put themselves in a similar position to how they found themselves in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out. Wallace drove in the first run of the inning on a hard ground ball to third, where senior third baseman Katelyn Kemmetmueller dropped it, allowing the runners to advance safely.
Freshman utility Kaylin Kinney kept the bases loaded with a single to center field, scoring Edwards. The Huskers took their first lead of the game on a two run double by Glatter, putting them in front 5-4. The final runs of the inning came on a costly defensive error by Minnesota. Billie Andrews hit an infield single to second base, and the throw by Partain was wide. The ball went out of play, putting two more runs across the plate for Nebraska and extending the lead to 7-4.
Minnesota started its rally in the bottom of the fifth. Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell walked two of the three batters she faced in the inning, giving Minnesota a runner in scoring position before being replaced by Wallace. Kinch continued her stellar day at the plate, hitting a single to right field to score freshman right fielder MacKenzie Denson.
Junior left fielder Ellee Jensen got the Golden Gophers closer, driving in a run on a groundout to cut the lead to 7-6. Wallace avoided further damage in the inning, striking out DenHartog to end the frame.
The rally was completed in the bottom of the seventh. Senior shortstop Carlie Brandt hung tough in the batter’s box, fouling off five pitches to avoid the strikeout and draw a walk. Brandt advanced to second on a wild pitch by Wallace. A single by Kinch and a walk by Jensen loaded the bases, setting the scene for Partain’s heroics. The two-RBI single and throwing error put the Golden Gophers up for good, 8-7.
Minnesota sophomore pitcher Ava Dueck got the win for the Golden Gophers. Dueck allowed only one hit in her 2.1 innings of relief pitching, shutting down the Husker offense to make way for the Minnesota rally.
The Minnesota victory is the team’s 12th straight win against Nebraska.
Nebraska and Minnesota will play a doubleheader tomorrow, with the first game starting at noon.