Coming off a shortened 22-22 season in 2021 and an eighth place finish in the Big Ten, the Nebraska softball team is looking to bounce back in the 2022 season.
Going into her 29th year as the head coach of the Huskers, head coach Rhonda Revelle will look to take her squad back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013, and their first outright conference title since 2014.
“We are very eager to start the season,” Revelle said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “I feel like this team has worked differently than we have in [the] last few years, and they have earned the right to go into this weekend with a lot of confidence.”
Revelle has compiled 1,020 wins in her tenure at Nebraska — the most by any coach in any sport in Nebraska athletics history — and returns with an experienced squad for the 2022 season.
Leading the way for the Huskers this year looks to be sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews. Andrews was named first team All-Big Ten last season in her freshman campaign. She battled .317 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .521. Andrews also led the team in hits with 45. Andrews was sixth in the Big Ten in both RBIs and runs scored while also ninth in home runs.
Two other sophomores to watch out for this season will be infielder Sydney Gray and right handed pitcher and utility player Kaylin Kinney. Gray batted .366 with one home run and eight RBIs while Kinney batted .238 with four home runs and 11 RBIs last season.
Junior outfielder Peyton Glatter will look to make an impact on this year’s Husker squad. Last season, Glatter batted .213 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. The five home runs in 2021 matched her career total home runs of her first two seasons in Lincoln.
Senior infielder Cam Ybarra is also in a position to be a team leader this year. Ybarra batted .298 last season along with four home runs and 27 RBIs. Ybarra also led the team in doubles with 11 in her junior season.
Junior infielder Brooke Andrews will command a big role for the Huskers this spring. Andrews batted .256 last season with three home runs and 14 RBIs along with a .462 slugging percentage.
Revelle announced yesterday that Brooke Andrews will be the starting center fielder for the Huskers this season, calling her a “natural” at the position. Brooke Andrews, who has played infield for her entire college career, will look to adjust to her new position. By moving Brooke Andrews to the outfield, it gives Revelle the opportunity to have both Gray and Brooke Andrews on the field because they both are a significant part of the team’s returning production on offense.
“We put Brooke in the outfield one day. Lori [Sippel], who coaches our outfield, after the first day we looked at each other and said, ‘We have something here,’” Revelle said.
Leading the way in the circle this season will be senior right-handed pitcher and utility player Courtney Wallace. Wallace went 11-9 last season with a team low 2.86 ERA and notched 56 strikeouts.
“The biggest thing I worked on the past offseason was weightlifting. I wanted to be sure that I could pitch two games in a row if I needed to,” Wallace said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Also in the circle will be senior right-hand pitcher Olivia Ferrell. Ferrell led the team in strikeouts with 100 last season while going 10-11 with a 3.39 ERA.
“Physically, the strength of our team, we’ve got a lot of experience returning on the mound this season, we have a lot of good returning players,” Revelle said.
Revelle named three senior pitchers as team captains, which included Karlee Seevers, Olivia Ferrell, and Courtney Wallace.
“It means a lot to be a captain at Nebraska. We did a lot of work in summer and it’s an honor to be a captain this season,” Wallace said.
In the Big Ten last season, the Cornhuskers were third in home runs with 37, seventh in batting average and hits. The Huskers remained near the top of the conference in scoring, going fourth in runs and RBIs. The Huskers struggled from the circle last season with a 3.42 team ERA, which landed them in 11th in the Big Ten.
Nebraska opens up the 2022 season against I-80 foe University of Nebraska-Omaha at the University of Northern Iowa Dome Tournament this weekend. The Huskers face the Mavericks and Northern Iowa on Friday, Iowa State and Drake on Saturday and cap off the weekend with South Dakota State on Sunday. All of the action this weekend can be seen on ESPN 3 or heard on Husker Radio Network.