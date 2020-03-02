The Nebraska softball team took down a ranked Missouri team this weekend in the Mizzou Tournament. After a slow start to the tournament, the Huskers bounced back on the second day for a weekend record of 2-2, making for an overall record of 8-10.
In the first game of the tournament, the Huskers fell 7-1 to No. 21 Missouri despite holding the Tigers to one run through five innings.
The Tigers got on the scoreboard first in the third inning after a wild pitch by the Huskers.
In the fifth inning, sophomore infielder Payton Huscroft got on base, with sophomore outfielder Carson Fischer coming in to run for her. Senior outfielder Bree Boruff drew a walk to make it on base as well before junior outfielder Rylie Unzicker came up to bat and tied the game up with an RBI single.
However, the Huskers were not able to hold the Tigers in the sixth inning as Missouri scored six unanswered runs to put the game out of reach.
The Huskers had seven hits on the day. Unzicker went 2-for-3 in the game while senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was held to one hit in the game.
Next the Huskers took on Wichita State but lost 17-5.
The Huskers were the first to get on the board in the first inning and held the Shockers scoreless until the fourth, nursing a 1-0 lead.
Wichita State bounced back and scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Shockers scored five more runs, but the Huskers were able to keep the game close, scoring three runs of their own. Sophomore utility Courtney Wallace got on base right before Edwards singled to put two on for the Huskers. Unzicker hit a single to score a run, then both runners advanced on an error to score another. A groundout then scored Unzicker to make the lead 8-4.
In the last two innings, the Shockers scored nine more runs while the Huskers scored just one.
Unzicker went 2-for-3 in the game while sophomore utility Lindsey Walljasper went 3-for-3.
In the next game, the Huskers topped the Tigers in a 10-2 victory in five innings.
The Husker offense scored runs in all but one inning. Huskers were the first on the board with a leadoff home-run from Edwards.
With Edwards getting the ball rolling offensively for the Huskers, the defense kept up the same pace by only allowing the Tigers to score two runs the entire game.
The scoring didn’t stop after the second inning as the Huskers added three runs in the third and added two more in the fourth to make the lead 6-2.
In the fifth inning, the Huskers added four more runs as Edwards and Unzicker doubled to bring one in. Junior Olivia Ferrell singled to score Unzicker and put one more on the board for the Huskers, then Walljasper hit a two-run homer to cap off the game.
Edwards went 2-for-4 with a home run in the game, marking her 38th career home run. She needs three more to move into a tie for fifth place on Nebraska's career home run list. Ferrell finished with a three-hit game which was a career-best. This was also Nebraska’s first win of the season against a ranked opponent.
The Huskers ended the tournament with a 8-7 comeback win against the Shockers.
Nebraska took an early lead as Edwards was hit by a pitch and Unzicker homered to put the Huskers up 2-0. In the bottom of the first, the Shockers scored three runs to put them in the lead.
After tying up the game in the second, the Shockers scored four runs in the third to bring the lead to 7-3.
In the fourth inning the Huskers came back within one run thanks to two Shocker errors and a Ferrell home run to finish off the inning.
The Huskers took the lead in the sixth with a two-run homer from Edwards to give the Huskers an 8-7 lead, which they held on to to win.
The Huskers will be back on the field March 6 to take on Oregon State in the Arizona State Invitational.