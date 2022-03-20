Nebraska softball traveled to Lawrence, Kansas for the Rock Chalk Challenge where it won all four games on the weekend.
The Huskers played two games against both Tulsa and South Dakota. After an underwhelming performance against San Diego on Tuesday, Nebraska’s offense showed up in Lawrence. It scored a combined 22 runs on the weekend. The defense played well too, allowing only 10 combined runs in all four outings.
During the weekend, sophomore second baseman Billie Andrews hit her fifteenth and sixteenth home runs of the year. She continues to lead the country in home runs. Although Andrews finished with just three hits on the weekend, two were home runs. She had three RBI which came at crucial moments in low-scoring and close games.
In the first of two games against South Dakota on Saturday afternoon, Andrews earned a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. One run scored to put the Huskers up 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Andrews homered to put the Huskers up 3-0, effectively putting the game away. They would go on to win 3-1 thanks to her two-run blast.
Other than Andrews, only senior catcher Anni Raley knocked in a run for Nebraska. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Raley hit a home run to right center to add to Nebraska’s lead.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace earned the win in the 3-1 win over the Coyotes. She pitched a stellar seven innings, while only allowing five hits and one run. Wallace had three wins on the weekend for the Huskers. The first came in relief of senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell during the first game of the weekend against Tulsa.
Ferrell started the game against the Golden Hurricanes on Saturday morning, but allowed five runs through 5.1 innings. Wallace took over in the sixth inning and earned the win for the Huskers while giving up one run in 2.2 innings. Wallace’s final of three wins came in the second game against Tulsa on Sunday afternoon. This time, she pitched a complete shutout and allowed just five hits in seven innings.
The most competitive game of the weekend was the first against Tulsa on Saturday morning. Both teams went back-and-forth and were tied 5-5 after seven innings. In the eighth inning, Nebraska scored two runs to Tulsa’s one. Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell led the Huskers with a breakout performance.
In the fourth inning, she knocked in the Huskers’ first run of the game with an RBI single. In the bottom of the eighth inning, she hit the game-winning home run. With one runner on, Bredwell hit a two run shot over the center field fence that gave the Huskers a 7-5 lead. Despite allowing one run in the bottom of the eighth, Nebraska held on for a 7-6 victory thanks to Bredwell’s heroics.
The third game of the weekend ended in a 9-3 victory for Nebraska over South Dakota on Sunday morning. Sophomore utility Caitlynn Neal led the Husker offense, reaching base on three of her four at-bats and recording four RBIs.
Her first came in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double into left field. In the top of the fifth, Neal blew open the game with a two-RBI single that gave the Huskers a 7-2 lead. She concluded an impressive performance with an RBI triple in the top of the seventh.
Sophomore right fielder Abbie Squier had an excellent game as well with three RBIs on two home runs. The first came courtesy of a two-RBI bomb that gave the Huskers a 4-2 advantage. The second was a solo shot in the top of the sixth. Sophomore pitcher Kaylin Kinney and Ferrell added one RBI each as the Huskers coasted to victory.
Ferrell earned a singular win on the weekend in the dominating win over the Coyotes. She pitched five innings while allowing three runs on six hits. Kinney relieved her in the sixth, but Ferrell was still accredited with the win. She finished with a combined 12 strikeouts in her two starts.
The final game of the weekend came against Tulsa. Nebraska once again beat the Golden Hurricanes but this time it was thanks to its defense. Only four Husker batters had a hit, but thanks to Wallace’s stellar pitching performance, it was enough for a 3-0 victory.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, but a throwing error by Tulsa allowed one Husker run to score. Andrews’ second home run gave the Huskers a 2-0 lead and they did not look back. An RBI double from Glatter in the top of the sixth inning finalized the game.
Nebraska did not rely on any singular batter, as each game had a different RBI leader. Four well-rounded performances resulted in a Nebraska sweep of the weekend. The Huskers improved to 19-9 on the season.
Nebraska softball will travel back to Lincoln for one game against Stanford at Bowlin Stadium. The game will be held on Tuesday, March 22 and is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. It can be watched on Big Ten Plus, marking the last game before Big Ten play begins.