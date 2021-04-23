The Husker softball team was unable to overcome an early deficit on Friday, losing 6-4 to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin jumped ahead early with a big first inning. Sophomore second baseman Fiona Girardot started the offense well, doubling to left field after Nebraska senior right fielder Tristen Edwards lost it in the sun. Girardot then scored on a single by junior left fielder Megan Donahue, putting the Badgers up 1-0.
Donahue advanced to second on a fielding error, giving Wisconsin a runner in scoring position again. A single from freshman third baseman Skylar Sirdashney scored Donahue and Wisconsin went up 2-0.
The final run in the inning occurred when freshman center fielder Abby Herbst beat the tag on a fielder’s choice throw to home plate and the Badgers obtained an early 3-0 lead.
Nebraska immediately answered in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter and senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker homered, cutting the Wisconsin lead to 3-1. The home run was the third allowed by Wisconsin junior pitcher Maddie Schwartz in her last 103 innings pitched.
The Huskers had a great scoring chance in the bottom of the second as well. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with no outs. Freshman utility Kaylin Kinney struck out, emboldening Wisconsin’s hopes of getting out of the jam alive.
Then, the next batter, junior left fielder Peyton Glatter, grounded into a double play, condemning the Huskers to a scoreless inning. Nebraska is 11-for-45 with the bases loaded on the season.
“That was one of those situations where if it’s hit a foot to the left or right or two miles-per-hour harder it probably gets through,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “I thought she had a good at-bat overall, but that’s just part of the game.”
Nebraska had another costly missed opportunity in the top of the fourth inning. With runners on second and third, Wisconsin was down to its last strike with two outs. Junior pitcher Courtney Wallace threw a change-up earning the strikeout, but the ball was in the dirt and past junior catcher Anni Raley for a dropped third strike.
Junior utility Ally Miklesh scored on the passed ball, but Nebraska’s troubles would not end there. Raley’s throw to first was not in time, and junior right fielder Morgan Kummer rounded third and beat the throw back to home, extending the Badger lead to 5-1.
“We practice to throw it there all the time, but sometimes balls get missed,” Wallace said. “It comes with the job of pitching.”
Nebraska got a second chance with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. This time, the Huskers took advantage, scoring two runs on a fielding error by Wisconsin freshman shortstop Peyton Bannon to cut the lead to 5-3.
Wisconsin got more separation in the top of the seventh. Donahue hit a deep home run in the trees past the center field wall, extending the Badgers’ advantage to 6-3. Nebraska answered with a solo shot of its own by Glatter in the bottom of the seventh, but Wisconsin’s pitching held strong and no other Huskers got hits.
Nebraska returns to play tomorrow for a doubleheader against Wisconsin starting at noon.