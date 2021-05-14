Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.