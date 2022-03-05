Nebraska softball went through four pitchers and walked nine batters total, dropping its final game of the weekend to South Dakota State 16-4.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle for the Huskers. She went four innings pitched, giving up four earned runs off of five hits. In addition, Wallace walked four batters and recorded three strikeouts.
“It was a tough one today,” Nebraska softball manager Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “I was proud that we fought back and tied it up but walking nine batters is tough.”
The Jackrabbits jumped on the Huskers right away in the top of first. Sophomore shortstop Rozelyn Carrillo walked and sophomore first baseman Cylie Halvorson hit a two-run home run to center field to take a 2-0 lead over the Huskers.
The Huskers had an opportunity to respond in the bottom of the first. After sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews walked, senior second baseman Cam Ybarra hit a single to left center field to advance Andrews to second. Junior first baseman Mya Felder reached first on a fielder's choice, loading the bases with only one out. The Huskers were unable to capitalize heading into the second.
The Jackrabbits continued to have the hot hand on offense in the second. Sophomore left fielder Lindsey Culver began the inning with a single to the catcher and beat out the throw to first. The next at bat, freshman designated hitter Brooke Dumont hit a two-run home run to left field to extend their lead over the Huskers to 4-0.
The Huskers finally got some offense going in the bottom of the third. Andrews hit a leadoff home run to deep center field, her 12th of the year, to cut into Jackrabbit lead. With that home run, Andrews extended her home run streak to five consecutive games with a home run. The Huskers would leave two runners stranded and head into the fourth down 4-1.
Wallace started out the fourth inning for the Huskers with a single to left field. Junior center fielder Brooke Andrews reached first on a fielder's choice and Wallace advanced to second on an error by the shortstop. Then, Billie Andrews walked to load the bases with just one out. Ybarra grounded out to second at the next at bat, but brought in Wallace to cut the Jackrabbits’ lead to just two. Gray walked, reloading the bases for Felder with two outs. Felder capitalized on the opportunity with a two-RBI single to left field to tie things up at four.
The Jackrabbits responded in the top of the fifth to the Huskers’ fourth-inning rally. Culver and Dumont both walked to begin the inning. Sophomore center fielder Jocelyn Carrillo took advantage of the situation with an RBI single to left field to retake the lead. Freshman second baseman Mia Jarecki continued the rally with an RBI single to right field and advanced to third on an error by Nebraska junior right fielder Peyton Glatter. Sophomore right fielder Emma Osmundson continued the hot inning for the Jackrabbits with an RBI single to left field to take a 8-4 lead over the Huskers.
South Dakota State continued its impressive performance from the plate with a double down the left field line by Rozelyn Carrillo. Halvorson followed the double with an RBI double to right center field.
Sophomore third baseman Cheyanne Masterson hit an RBI single to center field to extend the Jackrabbits’ lead to 10-4. Dumont walked at the next at bat, Jocelyn Carrillo reached first on a fielder's choice, loading the bases.
Back-to-back walks brought in two runs to extend the lead to 12-4. With the bases loaded, Rozelyn Carrillo hit a grand slam home run to extend their lead over the Huskers to 16-4.
The Huskers were unable to answer the Jackrabbits’ big fifth inning rally. The game ended in the sixth with a final score of 16-4, ending Nebraska’s five game win streak.
Felder led the Huskers going 1-for-4 with two RBIs on a tough day for Nebraska overall.
“I felt today was a learning opportunity,” Felder said postgame. “We did well responding when they scored, but just defensively we could have done better.”
Andrews added a 2-for-2 performance with one RBI.
Nebraska is back in action on Friday at 2:00 pm in Fullerton, California as it will take on Sacramento State on the first day of the Cal State Fullerton/Long Beach State Tournament. All of the action can be heard on Huskers Radio Network.