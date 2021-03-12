With two outs in the bottom of the eighth and Nebraska down to its last strike, freshman infielder Sydney Gray hit a walk-off single to give the Huskers a 5-4 win in Leesburg, Florida over No. 23 Michigan.
The Huskers played from behind for most of the game, coming back from a one-run deficit to tie or take the lead four times, including in the eighth inning.
Michigan got its first lead of the game in the opening frame, with junior outfielder Lexie Blair scoring on a wild pitch by freshman pitcher Kaylin Kinney. Blair led off the game with a single for the Wolverines, and advanced to second after a wild pitch as well. A sacrifice bunt by sophomore infielder Julia Jimenez advanced Blair to third, where she scored to give Michigan a 1-0 lead.
Nebraska answered in the bottom of the first, getting a strong start with back-to-back singles by senior outfielders Rylie Unzicker and Tristen Edwards. Nebraska had three hits in the first inning, which was more than it had in both doubleheader games combined against Michigan on Thursday. Unzicker scored after a fly out by senior infielder Cam Ybarra to tie the game 1-1. The fly out advanced Unzicker to third, and Edwards was caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Unzicker to steal home before Edwards safely made it back to first base.
Michigan struck again in the top of the third inning. Blair led off the inning with a single, and advanced to third with a throwing error on a Jimenez single. Senior first baseman Lou Allan also singled, scoring Blair to retake the lead, 2-1. A groundout by junior catcher Hannah Carson sent Jimenez and Allen to second and third respectively, but the Huskers got the next two outs to close out the inning.
Nebraska rallied to tie the game up in the bottom of the fourth. After two strikeouts to open the inning, freshman infielder Billie Andrews battled back from an 0-2 count and drew a walk. Junior catcher Anni Raley hit a double to right field, scoring Andrews to tie the game 2-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, Blair got her third consecutive hit as the lead off batter with an infield single. After stealing second, a sacrifice bunt by Jiminez advanced Blair to third, and she came home on a sacrifice fly to give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead.
Nebraska answered quickly once again in the bottom of the fifth, with Unzicker leading off with a triple to right field. A sacrifice fly by Edwards scored Unzicker, tying the game at 3-3.
A scoreless sixth and seventh inning sent the game to extra innings. This was the second extra inning game of the series, with Michigan winning the first half of Thursday’s doubleheader 2-1 in extras.
Michigan started the top of the eighth with sophomore utility Audrey LeClair on second base, pinch running for Allan. LeClair advanced to third after a sac bunt by Carson, and scored during a groundout by freshman utility Sierra Kersten, giving the Wolverines a 4-3 lead.
The Huskers opened the bottom of the eighth with Unzicker on second base. Michigan intentionally walked Edwards to open the inning, giving the Wolverines a force out at three bases, but also putting the winning run on base for the Huskers. After an infield fly out and a strikeout, Gray was up to bat with a chance to be the hero. Gray delivered, hitting a line drive into left field after fouling off four straight pitches. The hit was just out of reach for a diving Blair, and both Unzicker and Edwards scored, giving the Huskers a 5-4 win.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the win for the Huskers. While Wallace didn’t get the start, she pitched 6.2 innings in relief of Kinney and allowed two earned runs off five hits.
Nebraska will play a doubleheader against Purdue tomorrow in Leesburg, Florida with the first game starting at 3:15 p.m.