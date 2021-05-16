The Nebraska softball team was unable to win its final game of the season on Sunday, coming up just short in a 6-5 defeat to Northwestern.
Nebraska got its first early lead of the series in the top of the first inning. The first three Huskers batters singled, loading the bases with no outs. Northwestern got the next three batters out, but allowed a run on a groundout by senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell, putting Nebraska up 1-0.
The Wildcats answered in the bottom of the second. With runners on second and third, sophomore utility Sydney Supple singled in Northwestern’s first run of the game, tying things up at 1. A walk loaded the bases, but senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got a much-needed fly out to end the frame.
Northwestern took the lead in the bottom of the third. Senior pitcher Morgan Newport hit a two-run homer to center field, giving the Wildcats a 3-1 advantage.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, but Ferrell again left Northwestern with three runners stranded after a fielder’s choice ended the inning.
The Huskers fought right back in the top of the fourth. Sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews led the inning off with a double. Andrews advanced to third on a single by senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker. Unzicker stole second, giving the Huskers two runners in scoring position.
Nebraska capitalized on the opportunity, with freshman shortstop Billie Andrews delivering a two-run single to tie the game.
Northwestern responded in the bottom of the fourth as junior catcher Jordyn Rudd reclaimed the lead on a single, plating junior center fielder Skyler Shellmyer.
The Wildcats continued their offensive hot streak in the bottom of the fifth, scoring in their fourth consecutive inning.
Sophomore left fielder Angela Zedak opened the frame with a double, and advanced to third on a single by junior first baseman Nikki Cuchran. Supple continued her excellent day offensively, driving in Zedak with a double, the third consecutive hit to start the inning.
Northwestern earned another run when Cuchran crossed home after a groundout, extending the lead to 6-3.
Nebraska began its rally in the top of the sixth inning. Unzicker made the most of her last at-bat, hitting a solo home run to bring the Huskers within two.
The Huskers shut down Northwestern’s offense in the bottom of the sixth, keeping the lead at two heading into the final frame.
Senior right fielder Tristen Edwards had a grand finale to her spectacular Husker career, launching a solo home run deep over the left field wall. The solo shot gave Edwards 49 career homers as a Husker, putting her third all-time in program history.
The Huskers were only one run away from ending the year with a victory but Northwestern retired the final two batters to end the game.
Nebraska softball finishes the season 22-22, placing eighth in the Big Ten.