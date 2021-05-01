The Husker softball team defeated Maryland 8-4 on Saturday, using a five-run sixth inning to put them over the Terrapins.
Maryland struck first early in the top of the first inning. Freshman outfielder Jaeda McFarland hit a home run on the Terrapins’ first at-bat, giving them a 1-0 lead.
Nebraska answered back with a power display of its own in the bottom of the second when freshman pitcher Kaylin Kinney hit a solo home run. The homer was the first of two on the day for Kinney, her first multi-home run game of the season.
“I was trying to stay still in the batter's box and let the pitcher supply the power,” Kinney said postgame. “Obviously she throws hard so I was just trying to make solid contact.”
Sophomore pitcher Courtney Wyche started for Maryland. Wyche made life tough for the Huskers early in the game, only allowing three hits in her first four innings.
“Wyche threw 72 miles per hour today,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “That’s the same reaction time as throwing over 100 miles per hour in baseball. You don’t typically see that at the college game.”
The Huskers made the most of their early hits against Wyche, with Kinney slugging a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to give the Huskers a 3-1 lead.
Maryland reclaimed the lead in the top of the sixth inning. With runners on first and second, junior utility Haley Ellefson singled, scoring junior first baseman Regan Kerr.
McFarland continued her excellent day offensively, singling and driving in the tying run. Junior second baseman Taylor Okada scored Ellefson to give the Terrapins the lead. However, Nebraska would get a much-needed break when the cut-off throw beat McFarland to home plate, ending the frame.
Nebraska charged back in front with a five-run effort in the bottom of the sixth. The Huskers got two runners in scoring position early. Senior utility Tristen Edwards reached on a fielding error, and senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker advanced her to second on a bunt single. Both Edwards and Unzicker advanced a base on a wild pitch, setting up runners at second and third.
Nebraska took advantage of the opportunity. Freshman shortstop Billie Andrews drove in Edwards and Unzicker on a single, putting the Huskers in front, 5-4.
After falling behind 0-2 in the count, senior catcher Ally Riley extended the lead to 6-4 on a hard ground ball single to the outfield that scored Andrews.
The final runs of the inning came courtesy of a two-run single by freshman left fielder Abbie Squier. The two RBIs marked a new career-high for Squier, and extended the Husker lead to 8-4.
“We stayed with it pitch-to-pitch,” Revelle said. “It took us a while to get used to how hard she was throwing, but we stuck with it.”
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell earned the win for the Huskers. Ferrell pitched the final two innings of the contest and struck out two batters with three earned runs.
Nebraska looks to complete the sweep against Maryland tomorrow at 11 a.m.