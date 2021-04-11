With the Nebraska softball team trailing 6-5 in the sixth inning, senior second baseman Cam Ybarra hit the biggest home run of her Husker career — a three-run shot to centerfield — putting the Huskers in front for good in their 8-6 victory over Illinois.
“I haven’t really had an at-bat like that in a while,” Ybarra said postgame. “It felt really nice to come out on top and win it for our team, because we’ve fought so hard after our loss on Friday.”
The Huskers started the game strong, taking a decisive advantage in the top of the third inning. Nebraska got baserunners on right away in the inning after senior right fielder Tristen Edwards walked and Ybarra singled. A single by junior pitcher Courtney Wallace scored Edwards, giving Nebraska an early 1-0 lead.
The Huskers extended the lead later in the inning off of a pair of Illinois errors. With the bases loaded, senior catcher Ally Riley hit a ground ball to senior shortstop Katie Wingerter. Wingerter bobbled it, allowing Wallace to score. The shortstop then attempted an off-balance throw to second base, but missed her target entirely with the throw. The ball rolled into the outfield and scored yet another run, giving the Huskers a 3-0 lead.
Illinois had a chance to get out of the inning when sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews hit a fly ball to center with two outs. Yet, Illinois was further emiserated as freshman center fielder Jaelyn Vickery dropped the ball, scoring freshman utility Kaylin Kinney. The Husker lead was now 4-0 at the conclusion of the third inning.
Wallace got the start for the Huskers and had a perfect game going through four innings, but Illinois then reached base on an error. The no-hitter was broken up in the next at-bat on a double by sophomore third baseman Delaney Rummell.
Those hits were the start of a big fifth inning for Illinois. A sacrifice fly scored sophomore infielder Miranda Gallardo, giving the Fighting Illini their first run of the game.
Sophomore left fielder Kelly Ryono doubled, scoring Rummell and cutting the Husker lead to 4-2. Ryono scored off a single by sophomore right fielder Gabi Robles, and Wallace was pulled for senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell as a result.
Illinois continued its scoring surge with a double by junior second baseman Kailee Powell that narrowly missed the glove of senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker, scoring two runs and giving the Fighting Illini their first lead of the game, 5-4.
Illinois extended its lead on a line drive single by Vickery, scoring Powell. This brought the lead up to 6-4. The six-run fifth inning tied a season-high for the Fighting Illini.
Nebraska answered in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Huskers quickly loaded the bases, drawing three consecutive walks to start the inning. A wild pitch scored Unzicker, cutting the Illinois lead to 6-5. The stage was set for Ybarra to be the hero, and after eight pitches in the at-bat, Ybarra hit the go-ahead homer, putting the Huskers up 8-6.
“That was her best at-bat of the year, and it wasn’t just because of the result but how she managed herself between pitches,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “She stayed with her plan and managed the opportunity really well.”
Illinois attempted a late rally, putting two runners on base in the top of the seventh with two outs, but Vickery flew out to center field, securing the win for the Huskers.
Nebraska softball will be back in action on Friday April 16 for a road series against Minnesota.