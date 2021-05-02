Nebraska softball had a successful Senior Day on Sunday, defeating Maryland 8-0 in five innings to complete a series sweep of the Terrapins.
“It’s always really special to win on Senior Day,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said postgame. “We did a great job pregame staying focused on the game at hand and celebrating after.”
Nebraska got a strong start in the top of the first inning when freshman utility Kaylin Kinney hit a three-run home run. The homer was Kinney’s third in her last four plate appearances and gave the Huskers an early 3-0 lead.
“I think the home run got us going offensively,” Kinney said postgame. “It sent a spark to the bench that carried on with the rest of the lineup.”
The Huskers continued their strong offensive performance in the second inning. Senior right fielder Tristen Edwards doubled, putting runners on second and third. The double was the 49th of Edwards’s career, giving her sole possession of the Nebraska softball career record for most career doubles.
A single by senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker drove in both baserunners, and the Huskers extended their lead to 5-0.
Nebraska had another excellent offensive opportunity in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with one out. Sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run, giving the Huskers a 6-0 lead. That was the only run Nebraska got in the inning after Edwards flew out to end the frame.
The Huskers had perhaps their most spectacular defensive play of the season in the top of the fourth inning. Maryland senior right fielder JoJo McRae hit a line drive to Andrews, who got her glove up in time but was unable to make the catch, deflecting the ball in the air. Andrews’ sister, freshman shortstop Billie Andrews, quickly reacted and made a diving catch for the out.
“I saw it going over there and I didn’t know if she was going to catch it or not,” Billie Andrews said postgame. “She didn’t, so instincts took over and I just reacted quickly.”
The catch also impressed Revelle.
“That should be a top 10 on ESPN,” Revelle said. “It’s got to be a top three play I’ve seen since I started coaching, and I don’t even know what the other two are.”
Nebraska put pressure on Maryland in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Huskers led off the inning with back-to-back home runs from Billie Andrews and senior second baseman Cam Ybarra. The homers gave Nebraska an 8-0 lead, putting it ahead of the eight-run threshold needed to end the game early with the run rule.
Junior pitcher Courtney Wallace put away the final three outs in the top of the fifth to end the game after five innings for the Huskers. Wallace allowed just three hits over five innings and earned her first complete game shutout of her Husker career.
Nebraska returns to play on the road against Iowa on May 7.