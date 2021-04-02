The Huskers scored a season-high 12 runs en route to a 12-3 win in their first conference road game Friday against Rutgers.
The dominant offensive performance was led by sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews. Andrews was 2-of-3 at the plate with two home runs, becoming the first Husker with multiple home runs in a game this season.
Senior center fielder Rylie Unzicker got the offense started for the Huskers, hitting a leadoff single. After stealing second and reaching third on a groundout, Unzicker got the first run of the game off a double steal with senior right fielder Tristen Edwards, putting the Huskers up 1-0. A single by junior left fielder Peyton Glatter drove in Edwards, extending the lead to 2-0.
Rutgers struck back in the bottom of the first with a solo home run by senior first baseman Gabrielle Callaway, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
The Huskers hit their first of three home runs in the top of the third inning on a three-run blast by Andrews, the first of her career. The homer scored senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell and junior catcher Anni Raley, putting the Huskers up 5-1.
Nebraska didn’t have to wait long for its next three-run home run, with senior utility Courtney Wallace hitting one in the top of the fourth inning to extend the advantage to 8-1.
Rutgers answered back in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run by freshman infielder Megan Herka, making the Husker lead 8-2.
The Huskers continued their excellent day offensively in the top of the fifth inning, with Andrews drawing a leadoff walk and advancing to second on a groundout. Andrews scored from second on a single by her sister, freshman shortstop Billie Andrews, making the lead 9-2.
Rutgers had a strong start to the bottom of the fifth, with sophomore third baseman Payton Lincavage hitting a leadoff triple. Callaway doubled, scoring Lincavage, but the Scarlet Knights were unable to advance Callaway, ending the inning trailing 9-3.
The Andrews sisters had another big inning in the top of the sixth. Brooke Andrews hit her second home run of the game, scoring freshman pinch hitter Kaylin Kinney and extending the lead to 11-3, also giving the Huskers the eight-run lead needed to end the game early.
Billie Andrews got her second RBI of the game with a double, scoring Unzicker. Andrews was out on the throw to third, and the Huskers ended the sixth inning up 12-3.
Rutgers needed to score two runs to stay alive, but Ferrell put away the final three batters to secure the victory.
Ferrell had seven strikeouts with three earned runs in six innings pitched. The victory improves her record to 6-5 on the season.
Nebraska will be back on Saturday for a doubleheader against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, with the first game starting at noon.