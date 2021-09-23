The Nebraska women’s soccer team (4-5-1) played to a tight 0-0 draw against the Maryland Terrapins (4-3-3), failing to beat the Terrapins for the first time in their matchup history.
The draw pushes Nebraska’s all-time record to 5-0-1 after a tough physical match which saw a clash of styles as the Huskers pushed forward looking to utilize their speed while Maryland often looked to slow down the run of play and work the ball with heavy possession.
This clash of opposite styles helped see out the draw as, despite chances, neither team was able to utilize their strengths to great effect.
There were a total of 25 shots between the two teams with 15 coming from Maryland and 10 coming from the Huskers. Nebraska led in shots on target with five, edging out the Terrapins’ three shots on goal. The Huskers grabbed seven corners to Maryland’s three but none of those corners led to a goal despite some very close chances.
In the 26th minute, freshman midfielder Jordan Zade found sophomore forward Eleanor Dale with a cross which Dale headed directly into the right goal post, missing a goal by the smallest of margins.
The Huskers had another quality scoring opportunity in the second half, when senior defender Grace Brown took a shot over the defense that narrowly missed in the 74th minute. That was followed by a chance that senior defender Olivia Brown headed just wide of the post off a corner kick from senior midfielder Ashley Zugay in the final minute of regulation.
Senior midfielder Theresa Pujado joined Dale and Grace Brown, leading the Huskers in shots with two apiece with several other Huskers registering shots in the double-overtime thriller. Sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk played all 110 minutes between the posts and collected her third shutout of the season, working hard to keep the Terrapins at bay throughout the match with three saves.
Maryland also had its chances with three players leading the way with multiple shots recorded for the match. Senior midfielder Loren Sefcik led the way with five shots followed by senior midfielder Kori Locksley who had four and senior forward Mikayla Dayes with three. The trio made up 12 of Maryland’s 15 total shots .
Those chances came quickly in the second half after a disappointing first half from Maryland resulted in just two shots, one coming when Brucia smashed the crossbar, just missing a potential go-ahead goal. In the second half Sefcik had a shot soar just over the crossbar followed by a multitude of chances each ending without a goal in a frustrating half for the Terrapins.
The Terrapins’ goalkeeping duties were split between junior Madeline Smith who played 65 minutes and registered four saves followed by senior Liz Brucia who played the remaining 45 minutes, recording one save on the night.
Hauk, Zade, Dayes, Maryland sophomore defender Zora Jackson and Maryland junior defender Olivia Hicks all played the entire 110 minutes of the match while 15 players played over 90 minutes during the double-overtime match.
The Huskers will continue their road trip, next traveling to take on No. 9 Rutgers on Sunday, Sept. 26th with a kickoff time of 12:00 p.m.