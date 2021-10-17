On Sunday, Sept. 5, Nebraska women’s soccer impressively downed Loyola-Chicago 3-0 to improve to 4-2 in the early stages of the regular season.
The victory was impressive enough for head coach John Walker’s squad on its face, but made all the more substantial given that the Ramblers have lost just twice this season and are currently leading the Missouri Valley Conference.
Nebraska, meanwhile, saw its form fall off a cliff following the result. Entering Sunday’s Senior Day matchup with Wisconsin, the Huskers hadn’t won since that match, a streak that spanned nine matches.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, nearly a month after its last victory, Nebraska’s long winless streak finally broke in the Huskers’ final home match of the 2021 campaign.
The Huskers squeaked by Wisconsin 1-0 on a day in which the program honored its 11 seniors, marking the team’s first Big Ten victory of the season in the process. Sophomore forward Eleanor Dale’s headed goal off a long ball from defender Ashley Zugay in the 82nd minute proved decisive, as Nebraska’s defense held strong throughout to pitch the Huskers’ first shutout since a Sept. 23 match at Maryland.
It was fitting that Dale, Nebraska’s leading scorer on the season with seven goals, came up clutch in the late stages of the match. After the Huskers came out on the losing end of recent back-and-forth matches against Iowa and Michigan, good fortune finally favored Nebraska in the morale-boosting triumph.
As reflected by the final score, Sunday’s match was tight throughout. After a sleepy opening 10 minutes from both sides, the Badger offense woke up and began peppering junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short and the Husker defense.
Short made five saves in about a four-minute stretch spanning from the 13th through 17th minute. All were extremely vital in keeping the Huskers in the match and in helping Nebraska withstanding the Badgers’ early pressure.
Wisconsin’s early warning shots were enough to open the match up. A little over 13 minutes into the first half, Dale and freshman forward Abbey Schwarz nearly linked for a goal, but Badger senior goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made a save.
Bloomer, last season’s Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year, made four big saves of her own on Sunday afternoon to help keep the game scoreless, and generally protected her net well. While she was caught out of position on Dale’s looping header, she played a near-perfect game as a whole. She made three of her four saves late on in the first half to help bring the match to the half scoreless.
The match’s cagey nature continued in the second half, with each team grasping hold of momentum for stretches before retreating. Freshman forward Sarah Weber fired a long-range effort just over Bloomer just seconds into the second half, one of the more clear-cut chances in a tight half overall. Weber had seven total shots on Sunday, a team high, in her 87 minutes of play.
Then, with the game seemingly headed towards overtime, Zugay picked up the ball right before midfield. Smartly recognizing the Huskers had numbers in the box, she lifted the ball towards the penalty spot as Bloomer remained rooted to her line. Dale met the ball with her head and floated it up and over the Wisconsin goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner of the net.
It was exactly the moment the Huskers needed to salvage a previously nightmarish season.
The final statistics paint just how truly even the match was. Both Nebraska and Wisconsin finished with 15 total shots, but the Badgers had nine on goal to the Huskers’ four. Short recorded all nine saves in her 90 minutes of action, one of three Huskers to go the full 90 along with Zugay and senior defender Grace Brown — the latter two playing the final home match of their Husker careers.
Nebraska may not be able to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament given its run of form prior in conference play, but nonetheless a win over a middle-of-the pack conference foe should inspire confidence as the team closes out the regular season.
The Huskers finish the regular season with matches next week against Illinois and Minnesota, respectively, two teams dwelling in the Big Ten’s basement with Nebraska. Thursday’s match at Illinois kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen on Big Ten Network Plus.