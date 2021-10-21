The Nebraska women’s soccer team (6-9-2, 2-5-2 Big Ten) grabbed a second straight conference win on Thursday night in a 3-1 triumph over Illinois.
Nebraska, in the final stretch of the regular season, is attempting to flip the script after a long run of poor form that saw it plummet to the bottom of the Big Ten Conference. Following a 1-0 win over Wisconsin last Sunday, the Huskers’ two-game winning streak continued on the road.
The Huskers’ offense got rolling quickly against the Fighting Illini (5-10-1, 1-7-1 Big Ten), scoring their first goal within the first minute of regulation. That fast start was led by sophomore forward Gwen Lane, who dribbled through the Illinois defense and got her shot off inside the left side of the 18-yard box, giving the Huskers the lead just 46 seconds into the match.
Illinois responded in the 16th minute as freshman forward Maeve Jones scored to even up the match off of an assist from junior defender Aleah Treiterer. The goal drew the Fighting Illini level just 15 minutes after the Huskers had taken the early lead.
Just as quickly as Illinois evened the score, Nebraska retook the lead in the 24th minute. Sophomore forward Eleanor Dale took on a shot from within the penalty area that bounced off of an Illinois defender and right to sophomore forward Reagan Raabe, who put the ball in the back of the net to make it 2-1 Nebraska. With her seventh goal of the year Raabe tied Dale for the team lead, with each nabbing seven so far.
The Huskers dominated the majority of the first half as Nebraska entered the half leading in total shots with a 12-1 advantage, in addition to a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal. The dominance in the statistical department was telling of the Huskers solid showing throughout much of the game.
Nebraska stretched out its lead in the second half when senior midfielder Dakota Chan put in a cross into the box that was headed by Raabe as she looked for her second goal of the affair. The header was saved by the Illinois goalkeeper but the ball found its way to freshman forward Sarah Weber. Weber slotted home the third goal of the game for Nebraska in the 56th minute, making it a 3-1 lead for the Huskers.
The Huskers overall dominance of the match continued through the second half as Nebraska ended the match leading in both total shots, a 21-5 advantage, and in corner kicks, a 10-4 advantage. Nebraska was able to have its way offensively throughout the course of 90 minutes, picking up its most dominant victory of Big Ten play in the process.
Junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short played the entire match, recording one saveh. Short was one of seven Huskers that played the full 90 minutes of play during the match along with Raabe, Chan, senior midfielder Ashley Zugay, senior defender Grace Brown, freshman forward Jordan Zade and Weber.
The Huskers will wrap up their road trip with the final regular season game of the season against Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Nebraska’s third consecutive losing season has been cemented, but closing the season on a three-match winning streak could inspire confidence moving forward.