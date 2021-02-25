Nebraska soccer faced off against the Michigan State Spartans in the second game of its three-game season-opening roadtrip. Despite having a more active game offensively, the Huskers fell to the Spartans 2-0.
Both teams entered the match having played one game, and each ended in a tie. After a scoreless draw against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday, the Huskers were still looking for their first goal and win on the season.
The Huskers did not lack goal scoring chances, especially in the first half where they outshot the Spartans 10-2. However, Michigan State took better advantage of its chances, notching a goal from junior forward Miranda Hart in the 44th minute, with the assist coming from senior midfielder Danielle Stephan.
While the Huskers had plenty of opportunities to get on the board in the first half, they did not take advantage of them. Only three of Nebraska’s 10 total shots in the first 45 minutes were on goal.
The Huskers had all three of their shots on goal in a 10-minute span from the eighth minute to the 17th. The best chance of the first half for the Huskers came in the seventh, with a top shelf shot from junior midfielder Ashley Zugay barely being saved by sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Kozal.
The Huskers’ attack remained stagnant through the start of the second half, not having a shot on goal for more than 40 minutes. The Huskers had a great chance to pull even in the 61st minute, when junior Kenzie Coons was able to slip past the defense, but was unable to finish the job, sending the shot right into the waiting arms of Kozal.
The Spartans were then able to solidify control of the game with a 66th minute goal from junior midfielder Abby Gardiner, as Stephan tallied her second assist of the game.
Over the next 10 minutes, after the second goal from the Spartans, six players of Nebraska’s starting 11 were subbed out of the game. Nebraska only created two more shots on goal late in the game, leaving it with just three shots on goal in the final 73 minutes of the game.
Overall, Nebraska outshot Michigan State 15-6 in total shots and 6-2 in shots on goal, but were unable to capitalize on this advantage. The Huskers are still looking for their first goal and win of the season after being shut out by the Spartans.
Next up the Huskers will play the final game of their road trip, facing the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The first home game for the Huskers will come on March 4 at 1:00 p.m., against the Purdue Boilermakers.