The Nebraska women’s soccer team played the second game of its three-game home stand against Michigan on Sunday, falling 3-2 in the second overtime period.
The Huskers were looking energetic to open the game, coming off their 2-1 win over Purdue on Thursday. Nebraska was facing a stout test in Michigan, as the Huskers have struggled with the Wolverines in the past.
Michigan led the all-time series 8-1-3 headed into Sunday. The Huskers’ lone win in the series came back in 1997, when Nebraska was still playing at the Abbott Sports Complex.
Nebraska struck first in the second minute, when an errant pass by Michigan junior center back Sydney Shepherd was intercepted by Husker freshman winger Reagan Raabe just outside the 18-yard box. Raabe took just one touch, smashing the ball into the top right corner of the goal, well out of the reach of Michigan goalkeeper Hillary Beall, giving the Huskers a 1-0 just 89 seconds into the match.
This was Raabe’s first goal of the season and also the first of her Nebraska career. The goal was a result of the highly aggressive pressing that the forward trio of freshmen Gwen Lane, Eleanor Dale and Raabe all pursued in the opening half hour.
All four members of the Nebraska back four played all 105 minutes in the game, playing rather soundly early , but made a big one in the 31st minute. Michigan sophomore striker Lily Farkas lifted a casual ball in the box, which should have been a routine clearance.
However, a miscommunication at the back left the ball to fall to the waiting feet of Michigan freshman striker Kacey Lawrence who easily knocked it past the Nebraska sophomore goalkeeper Makinzie Short.
The Huskers did not dwell on their miscue long, winning a corner during the possession following the ensuing kickoff. Junior midfielder Dakota Chan fired a line drive which missed a large mass of players until connecting with sophomore forward Marissa Popoola on the back post, who blasted it back into the near side corner.
With that goal the Huskers regained the lead after being tied with the Wolverines for less than 90 seconds. The Huskers took their 2-1 into halftime, with plenty of momentum at their backs.
The second half was not as kind to the Huskers, as there were two massive turning points in the half that both swung the game in favor of the Wolverines.
The first came in the 60th minute, when Wolverine junior midfielder Raleigh Loughman lofted a corner from the near sideline to the back post where it was bashed in by a strong header from junior defender Sydney Shepherd. The first goal of the season from Shepherd drew the Wolverines even with the Huskers at 2-2 an hour into the action.
The second came just three minutes later in the 63rd minute when Shepherd lost possession on the wing. Raabe gathered the ball and went flying past her from that point. Shepherd, left out all alone, reached back and grabbed Raabe from behind, violently bringing her down and leaving Raabe wincing in pain.
The low point of a loosely-refereed game which featured increasingly physical play, Shepherd would be given a yellow card for the foul. Raabe exited the game and would not return, drastically limited the Huskers offensive options and versatility. This led to two Michigan defenders shadowing Dale wherever she went for the rest of the game.
Despite many clear chances, the Wolverines were unable to put away the Huskers in regulation, forcing a sudden death overtime.
The Huskers were even able to take the upper hand in the first half of overtime, culminating in two solid goal scoring opportunities, but were unable to finish either. Then, in the second overtime the mentally and physically exhausted Nebraska back four cracked under the relentless Michigan assault.
In the 106th minute, the Michigan attack finally worked its way inside the Nebraska 18-yard box. Michigan freshman forward Sammi Woods battled to the penalty spot, then back-heeled a pass to sophomore striker Danielle Wolfe. Wolfe fired a one-touch volley into the top right corner just passed the outstretched arms of Short.
Just four minutes shy of the end of the match, the Wolverines were finally able to find the third goal, after nearly an hour of play. The late game-winning goal pushes Michigan to seventh in the Big Ten, while dropping the Huskers to 10th.
The Huskers will look to bounce back as they host Wisconsin on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Barbara Hibner Stadium.