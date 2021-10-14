The Nebraska women’s soccer team lost in stunning fashion against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night, blowing a 3-0 lead and eventually falling 4-3 as Iowa scored three unanswered goals in the second half.
Nebraska (4-9-2) lost its third game in a row as the Huskers have posted a 0-7-2 record in their last nine games. The recent run of form for head coach John Walker’s squad is particularly disappointing in light of the team’s 4-2 start to the season.
The Huskers jumped out to their 3-0 lead thanks to a first half brace from freshman forward Sarah Weber as well as a goal from sophomore forward Eleanor Dale to make it a quick 3-0 lead in the 39th minute.
Dale scored in just the seventh minute off of a great pass from sophomore forward Reagan Raabe who sent a cross to Dale, a cross Dale put away with a header. Weber followed with a quick second goal in the 11th minute off of a headed pass from freshman forward Abbey Schwarz, who leads the team with her seventh assist of the season.
Weber then grabbed her second goal in the 39th minute thanks to an assist from senior defender Grace Brown. She sent a pass through to Weber into the Iowa penalty, which Weber converted, as things looked good for Nebraska in the latter stages of the first half.
The Hawkeyes grabbed one back just before half in the 42nd minute thanks to a goal from senior forward Courtney Powell, who slotted a ball home to make it 3-1 heading into half.
In the second half Iowa (9-5-1) took off as it rattled off three consecutive goals to eventually take the lead and defeat the Huskers.
The Hawkeyes got started in the 49th minute when senior midfielder Hailey Rydberg slotted home a penalty kick to narrow the lead to 3-2. The Huskers held on until Hawkeye freshman forward Kenzie Roling tied the game up at three in the 64th minute, finding the back of the net and stunning the 779 fans in attendance at Hibner Stadium.
Iowa senior forward Alyssa Walker put the final nail in the coffin for the Huskers, putting Iowa’s fourth goal past Nebraska sophomore goalkeeper Makinzie Short to complete the Hawkeye comeback in the 81st minute.
Short, along with both Brown and Weber, played the full 90 minutes for the Huskers. Brown leads the Huskers in minutes played with 1,363 as she has played almost the entirety of her senior season for Nebraska.
Nebraska now sits in last place in the Big Ten tied with Maryland as the two teams mark the lone squads who have failed to register at least one win in conference play this season. In Big Ten play, Nebraska sits at 0-5-2.
The Huskers, after allowing four goals on Thursday night, have allowed the fourth most goals in the Big Ten and sit in the bottom half in total goals scored.
Nebraska’s postseason hopes are now slim, but the Huskers will look to turn the season around in the last few matches. The Huskers will stay home to take on Wisconsin at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.