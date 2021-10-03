The Nebraska women's soccer team was unable to grab a victory for the seventh game in a row with a narrow 2-1 loss against Northwestern on Sunday.
The Huskers have now lost or drawn seven straight games, as they sit 4-7-2 on the year while the Wildcats moved to 7-4-1.
The match began with a multitude of delays, with the original start time of 1:00 p.m. delayed due to inclement weather. The game would be delayed yet again during halftime and eventually had to be moved in the 52nd minute to the Wildcats’ indoor facility in order for the match to be completed.
The Huskers launched an attack early on in the match as freshman forward Abbey Schwartz put in a solid cross to fellow freshman forward Sarah Weber, but Weber’s effort was pulled wide of goal. It was instead Northwestern taking advantage of an early chance in the outdoor portion of the match.
Wildcat sophomore midfielder Josie Aulicino slotted a bouncing ball in the 18-yard box home in the 15th minute past the outstretched arms of Husker sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk.
The Huskers had multiple chances in the first half, putting four shots on target, but were unable to find the finishing touch to bring things level. A strange halftime then ensued, with multiple delays eventually leading to the game being moved indoors.
Play resumed with a Husker handball in the penalty area that resulted in a penalty kick from Northwestern, which it used to pull ahead to a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute. Senior midfielder Regan Steigleder slotted home the penalty kick past Hauk who put together a solid showing despite conceding twice, registering six saves during the full 90 minutes of play.
The Argyle, Texas native and first-year starter has racked up 41 total saves during her nine starts this season for Nebraska.
Nebraska was able to chip away late with an 84th minute goal, with Weber adding her second goal of the season. She put away a corner kick with a nicely headed goal into the center of the net off of an assist from senior midfielder Ashley Zugay. The goal came within a great run of play from Nebraska, as it put ample pressure on the Wildcats while looking to push the game to overtime. It wasn’t enough, however, with Nebraska ending up short, falling 2-1 as the match came to an end.
The Huskers led Northwestern in shots with 16 to the Wildcats’ 12, but lacked shots on goal with just three to Northwestern’s eight. Despite a late push in the second half, Nebraska struggled to be able to find the final product, which has become a recurring theme for the Huskers, as they have scored one goal or less in five of their last seven games.
Head coach John Walker’s squad will look to bounce back from a tough loss and a difficult stretch of play of late, as they will return home to host Michigan. The game is set for an 11:00 a.m. kickoff at Hibner Stadium.