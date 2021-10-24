The Nebraska women’s soccer team (7-9-2, 3-5-2 Big Ten) claimed their third straight victory with a 2-0 win over Minnesota (8-6-3, 4-6-0 Big Ten), finishing off the regular season on a high note.
Following a stretch of nine winless matches that spanned from early September to the middle of October, the Huskers impressively closed their season with their third consecutive victory.
In a back-and-forth start to the game, Nebraska kicked off the scoring as freshman forward Abbey Schwarz slotted home the first goal of the game in the 26th minute. The goal came from a pass from fellow freshman forward Jordan Zade who gave Schwarz the ball at the top of the 18-yard box, with Schwarz then dribbling past a defender and placing the ball in the top left corner. Schwartz grabbed her third goal of the season with the strike and Zade registered her fourth assist of the year.
The Huskers would extend the lead very quickly as just three minutes later, Schwarz was once again involved, putting a pass in from the midfield area into the left side of the Minnesota penalty area.Freshman forward Sarah Weber took the pass and scored Nebraska’s second goal of the game making it 2-0. The goal was Weber’s sixth of her season and Schwarz’s assist extended her tally to eight, good enough for the team lead.
The second half would go on without incident, and Nebraska successfully saw out the two-goal victory. Such a result has been on-brand for Nebraska this season, with the team boasting a 6-1-1 record after holding a halftime lead, according to Huskers.com.
Nebraska led in shots on goal 8-5 but the Golden Gophers held the advantage in total shots 16-13.
Nebraska’s defense was led by sophomore goalkeeper Makinzie Short who held on for the clean sheet, her third shutout of the season and seventh of her career, registering four saves to help the Huskers secure their sixth shutout of the season. Short played the entire 90 minutes along with four of her teammates. Senior midfielder Ashley Zugay, senior defender Grace Brown, Zade and Weber all also played the entirety of the final match of the season.
Minnesota junior goalkeeper Megan Plaschko made five saves while playing the full 90 minutes for the Golden Gophers. Junior forward Izzy Brown led the way in total shots for the Golden Gophers with five, while four other Minnesota players each had a pair of shots during the game.
The Golden Gophers, who also wrapped up their regular season on Sunday, finished eighth in the Big Ten, missing out on the postseason tournament by just one place.
The Huskers wrapped up their season failing to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament with a record of 7-9-2, good for 11th in the conference. Despite not having qualified for the tournament,, the Huskers were able to wrap up a disappointing season with a three-game winning streak all within Big Ten play.