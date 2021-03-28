Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Windy with lots of sunshine. High 76F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.