During a press conference Monday, Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said that Nebraska is the heartbeat of volleyball in the United States.
Sophomore setter Anni Evans is a perfect example why.
Originally from Waverly, Nebraska, Evans has always had an admiration for the Nebraska volleyball program. Evans was a four-year starter as a setter for Waverly High School. In her high school career, she racked up 3,294 assists, two state semi-final appearances and two all-state honorable mentions.
Evans also spent a good deal of time in the Devaney Center before ever donning the Nebraska uniform. Cook’s daughter, Lauren, gave Evans private lessons, seeing her potential. This led to not only Cook noticing Evans early on, but also to Evans being inspired to be like Lauren.
“Lauren was a great role model,” Evans said following practice last Thursday. “I got to watch her play and she was just a great player and person in general. She was someone I looked up to and strived to be as an undersized setter.”
This exact spirit is something that Cook sees not just in Evans, but the rest of the team. However, with Evans as the third string setter, she hadn’t been able to show just what that passion and spirit could bring to matches.
That was until the Kansas State match during the 2021 Husker Invitational.
After leading 2-0 heading into set three, the Huskers fell into a slump, suffering a devastating 25-11 loss. This poor run of form only seemed to continue heading into set four, as Kansas State took a 12-6 lead.
Then Cook called a timeout and put Evans in. For Evans, even though it was a stressful situation, she was ready to be the spark to give the team a drive.
“It’s hard to come in like that,” Evan said. “But it’s something I had to do last year as a freshman, so I was kind of prepared for it. You never know what’ll happen so you got to be ready to go. That’s my role right now, mentally prepare for it.”
Cook also described some of the challenges Evans has had since her arrival in 2020. Of the 19 matches the Huskers had last season, Evans competed in nine of them and played 15 sets, where she had a total of three set assists and a service ace. However, no matter the stats or the situation, Evans always goes in with the same mentality.
“Just try to be free,” Evans said. “Play like I know how to play, but bring passion to it and give a lot of energy to the team. I just wanted to fire them up and get everyone back ready to go.”
Through Cook’s eyes, Evans’ goals are to serve tougher, play better defense and hold her own while blocking. All three were things that Cook saw when she went in during Kansas State.
Evans’ finished the match with 12 set assists, but it was her set four presence that motivated the team. With Evans’ jump-start, the team came back from the deficit and defeated Kansas State 25-22, winning the match 3-1.
“In game three, we just lost all our momentum,” Cook said following the Kansas State match. “Game four we made a switch and Anni [Evans] just inspired us. The team played really hard for her and it got us back into rhythm. Then Kansas State felt the pressure of the crowd who got into it and we found our momentum.”
Evans has already made a huge step forward in the 2021 season. In just three matches, and five sets of action, she’s earned 19 set assists, with 12 of them coming off the Kansas State match.
Although Evans has only been back on the court one time since, during the University of Nebraska Omaha match, Cook has already seen the impact Evans’ spark has had on the team.
“It’s great for the team to know they can do that,” Cook said. “For Anni to come in and do that gave everyone else a lot of hope. We got a lot of players who can play, we’re not afraid to play them and Anni proved it.”
Evans also talked about how, even though she was prepared for a situation like that, she still had to put faith in both herself and her team. Not only that, but she knew her team had faith in her. To Evans, they have that belief because of how they connect with each other both on and off the court.
“We work really hard both on and off the court to make those relationships,” Evans said. “That set just showed how close this team really is, how we support each other and are happy for each other’s success. Seeing how they played for me, getting me back in ready to go was really exciting.”