Nebraska senior forward Trevor Lakes had originally planned to sit out the 2020-21 season after transferring from the University of Indianapolis, a Division II program.
The NCAA passed a blanket waiver yesterday allowing transfer athletes to be immediately eligible, but that waiver only applied to athletes transferring between Division I institutions. It was unclear whether Division II transfers like Lakes would be eligible to play this season.
However, that uncertainty was put to bed on Thursday afternoon, as the Nebraska men’s basketball program announced that Lakes is eligible immediately, starting with the Huskers’ clash tonight against NAIA foe Doane. Lakes will also be eligible for the entirety of next season.
“We are pleased that Trevor has been cleared to play beginning tonight,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said in a press release. “He has worked hard in practice since getting on campus this summer and is excited to have this opportunity. His size and shooting ability will help us, especially as we get ready for the start of Big Ten play next week.”
Lakes was superb from behind the 3-point line during his time at UIndy. Despite his 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame, he proved to be a top-tier floor spacing option, knocking down 255 career 3-pointers at a 41% clip. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season.
Lakes will look to provide an outside scoring threat on a Nebraska team looking for any sort of consistency from behind the arc. As a team, the Huskers have shot just 31.7% from 3-point range this season, the No. 196 mark in the country.
Nebraska’s roster should be close to full strength for tonight’s game against Doane, as freshman center Eduardo Andre is also set to make his regular season debut. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and the game can be streamed on BTN Plus.