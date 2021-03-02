Nebraska baseball senior outfielder Mojo Hagge looked down at his phone, scrolling through Twitter, when he saw that the remainder of the SEC baseball season had been canceled in March 2020. Then the American Athletic Conference. The Nebraska team was waiting patiently in the clubhouse, ready to leave for a competition in Wichita, Kansas.
From there, it was inevitable. Like a snowball, not long after Hagge and his team began to see the series of cancellations, Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt came into the locker room. He broke the news that there would be no more competition, and that was due to COVID-19.
“It was a complete shock,” Hagge said. “There were a lot of questions from everybody, but especially the seniors who were still holding onto the chance that this wasn’t real. We all just came to the slow realization that, just like that, it was possibly the end of our careers.”
After another couple of weeks of waiting, the NCAA gave some answers. It granted an extra year of eligibility for all spring athletes whose seasons were abruptly cut short due to the pandemic. Recently, due to the cancellation of the fall and winter seasons, the NCAA also granted an extra year of eligibility for athletes impacted by those cancellations.
Each senior, obviously, was then faced with the careful proposition of whether or not to take the NCAA up on its offer. However, for players like Hagge, who chose to take the extra year for this spring season, the decision was a no-brainer.
However, academics was the first thing Hagge needed to consider because he was originally on a four-year academic plan to graduate, and student-athletes are still required to be enrolled in at least six credit hours.
“At first I wasn’t sure if it was an option,” Hagge said. “But after talking to people and realizing I did have the choice of extending my degree, I knew that that was what I wanted to do.”
While this extra year of eligibility was good for senior athletes, it also presented some challenges, causing some to question if it was the right decision for both the school and the athlete.
One such challenge stems from the fact that the fifth year did not just apply to senior athletes, but to younger ones as well. This presented an overflow dilemma, as roster limits only extended to roughly four, and not five, years worth of players. The NCAA responded by allowing schools to expand their rosters to accommodate incoming recruits.
Hagge believes this to be a kind gesture from the NCAA, despite the administrative burden, and not one the association was necessarily compelled to do.
“It shows where they stand on their student-athletes and that they want to give us the best opportunity to succeed,” said Hagge.
Hagge’s teammate, fellow senior outfielder Joe Acker, believes that the NCAA’s hand was forced last year and that it had no option but to give another year of eligibility.
“Financially, it didn't put the NCAA and a lot of institutions in a good place,” Acker said. “Rosters were bigger; incoming freshmen were expecting spots and scholarships. But while it did cause a lot of complications, from a decision standpoint, I don't think they could have made any other decision.”
Acker explains that he decided to take the extra year because he did not want his baseball career to end with the COVID-19 cancellation, and he would have regretted not taking the opportunity down the road.
“It's such a short time in my life, being able to play baseball at Nebraska, that the more I thought about it, the more of a no-brainer it seemed to come back,” Acker said.
Acker was supposed to graduate last summer, but he reworked his degree path to both stay eligible as a student-athlete and to graduate over the next year. In the spring, he will graduate with a degree in finance.
Despite Hagge and Acker’s motivations to end their careers in a more regular way, it will still be different from the experiences in the first four years of their careers. Some of these changes include a conference-only schedule and COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols.
“For this season there is a lot of adversity, lots of things to battle,” Hagge said. “What we can control is showing up every day ready to go to compete and win some ball games.”
Despite the team not seeing each other much over quarantine last spring, both Hagge and Acker believe the shared experience of the pandemic, and the adversity thereof, has bonded it.
“There is a new sense of team now because you don't realize how good something is until it's taken away from you,” Hagge said. “With our season being taken away last year, it could be taken away again. Someone could get [COVID-19] and we would be shut down for two weeks. It's the realization that what we have is great so we just want to cherish every moment of it.”
Both Hagge and Acker were selected as team captains for the 2021 season, and they hope to use what they’ve learned the last four years to help their team be the best version of themselves for another year.
“For the amount of years I've been here, I have a lot of advice and wisdom I can pass on,”Acker said. “All the team captains lead in different ways, but I think we work really well together, so I'm glad some of us had the opportunity to lead again.”
The Nebraska baseball season will commence on March 5 in Round Rock, Texas against Purdue. Both Hagge and Acker said they want to enjoy their time competing again with teammates, but they also hope to finish what went unresolved nearly a year ago.
“As a team, we have a goal of winning the Big Ten, and I think we have definitely put in the preparation and work to achieve that goal,” Acker said. “With how things are today, there's still a chance we won't be able to play, so, with an opportunity to play, we just have to take that in stride. We just have to put the best foot forward.”